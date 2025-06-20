Aware AI Labs, Founded By Dimitri Stojanovski, Hits Breakthrough In Self-Improving AI Talent Recruitment Underway

MENAFN - GetNews) Innovative AI research lab unveils prototype with self-awareness and self-improvement capabilities, aims to grow team for next phase of development.







Aware AI Labs, under the leadership of AI researcher Dimitri Stojanovski, has achieved a notable advancement in artificial intelligence innovation. The lab has reached a critical point in its ongoing work to develop self-improving AI systems, revealing a prototype that showcases early forms of self-awareness and adaptive learning.

This accomplishment signals a key progression in the lab's six-phase framework for AI development, particularly in what it calls the "LLM Prototype Phase." The model now demonstrates the ability to assess its own limitations, create and evaluate new forms of intelligence, and incorporate these improvements into its architecture. This prototype marks a foundational step toward realizing self-directed, autonomous AI systems.

“Our research is focused on building AI models that do more than perform tasks-they evaluate their own performance and evolve,” said Dimitri Stojanovski, founder of Aware AI Labs.“This milestone validates years of exploration at the intersection of machine learning and cognitive theory.”

As covered by Business Insider and Associated Press , Aware AI Labs is pioneering what's known as self-improving AI architecture-systems with the capacity to monitor and refine their own processes at inference. This emerging capability has long been a theoretical ambition in the field of AI, and the lab's breakthrough suggests it's now moving toward reality.

The company offers public access to some of its developing technologies through its platform, Aware AIs , and works in close collaboration with its innovation partner, Nova AI Solutions .

To support the next stage of development, Aware AI Labs is actively seeking new team members with diverse expertise. Positions are open to software developers, cognitive scientists, machine learning researchers, and systems engineers who are passionate about the future of intelligent systems. The lab encourages candidates with bold ideas and interdisciplinary experience to apply.