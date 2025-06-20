Jonathan Mckinney Urges Communities To Build With Purpose

MENAFN - GetNews)



Jonathan McKinney TuscaloosaTuscaloosa Homebuilder and Faith Leader Champions Volunteer Service as a Cornerstone of Community Strength

Tuscaloosa, AL - June 20, 2025 - Jonathan Roy McKinney, founder of AIP Construction and longtime resident of Tuscaloosa County, is calling on individuals, businesses, and faith groups to step beyond their everyday work and invest time and resources into meaningful local service. In his recent interview titled "Building More Than Homes: An Interview with Jonathan Roy McKinney," McKinney emphasised that true leadership starts with service-and that anyone can make a lasting impact with what they have.

“You don't need a big bank account to make a difference,” said McKinney.“You just need to show up, listen, and use whatever skills you have to meet real needs in your neighbourhood.”

The Power of Purpose-Driven Service

McKinney has led annual community service projects through the Church of the Highlands since 2019. Projects have ranged from building additional bedrooms for foster families to renovating public agency visitation rooms for children and parents in the Tuscaloosa area. In each case, AIP Construction has donated materials and labour, and volunteers from local churches and businesses have pitched in.

“It's not just about building homes-it's about building hope,” McKinney noted.“Every July we come together, and it's not just me. I've got volunteers, neighbours, even past clients. Everyone brings what they can.”

These initiatives have a ripple effect. A 2022 study by the Points of Light Foundation found that 70% of volunteers feel that giving back strengthens their connection to their community, and over half reported it reduced their own stress levels. In McKinney's experience, it also helps young people build character and develop leadership skills.

A Call to Individuals, Not Just Institutions

Rather than ask for donations or praise, McKinney is urging everyday citizens to look for small, actionable ways to serve.“Find a neighbour who needs a ramp built, a school with a broken bench, or a family that could use an extra set of hands,” he said.“You don't need a nonprofit. You just need to care enough to get involved.”

His own philosophy-developed through decades of construction work and community leadership-centres on quiet consistency.“Don't wait for the big project. Start small and keep showing up. That's where trust and real change come from.”

The Stats Behind the Service



According to the U.S. Census Bureau, over 8 million Americans live in housing considered“substandard” or in need of major repairs.

Alabama ranks 47th in overall child well-being, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, making safe, welcoming environments for children a high priority. In a study by the National Alliance to End Homelessness, access to stable housing and community support was a critical factor in preventing family separation.



“It's not just about drywall and paint,” McKinney explained.“When we remodel a DHR visitation room, we're saying to that child, 'You matter. You're safe here.' That's not a building job. That's a human job.”

How You Can Help

McKinney isn't starting a campaign or nonprofit. Instead, he's issuing a challenge to his fellow community members, builders, and small business owners: pick one project this year and commit to it.

“If you're a plumber, fix a leak for a single mom. If you're a teacher, tutor a struggling student. If you're a retiree, just check on someone who's alone. You don't need permission to make someone's life better,” said McKinney.

About Jonathan McKinney

Jonathan Roy McKinney is the founder of AIP Construction, a custom homebuilding and remodeling company in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. A graduate of Highlands College and a licensed builder since 2004, McKinney blends professional excellence with a faith-based commitment to service. He regularly leads community improvement projects and serves as a prayer team leader at Church of the Highlands, Tuscaloosa Campus.

Take Action Today:Look around your own community. Find a need. Rally your skills. And start building-not just houses, but hope.

Contact:

To view the interview, click here .

...