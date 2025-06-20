Melanie Joyce To Curate Runway Magic At 7Th Annual Twin Cities Hair & Beauty Expo

MENAFN - GetNews)



Celebrity stylist Melanie Joyce will produce the fashion show segment at the 7th Annual Twin Cities Hair & Beauty Expo on August 17, 2025, in Minneapolis. Known for her bold styling and creative direction, Joyce will curate a high-energy runway experience featuring emerging designers, hair artistry, and fashion-forward storytelling. The expo remains a Midwest destination where beauty, culture, and commerce unite.

Minneapolis, MN - June 20, 2025 - The 7th Annual Twin Cities Hair & Beauty Expo proudly announces that nationally acclaimed wardrobe stylist and fashion show producer Melanie Joyce will curate this year's highly anticipated fashion segment. Known for her bold creative direction and ability to blend culture with couture, Joyce will lead a dynamic runway production that reflects the power of fashion, beauty, and storytelling.

The Twin Cities Hair & Beauty Expo returns to Minneapolis on Sunday, August 17, 2025, at the Delta Hotels by Marriott. This year's fashion segment, under Joyce's direction, will spotlight emerging designers, bold hair collaborations, and powerful runway moments that speak to identity, innovation, and confidence.

“I'm honored to return to the Expo and produce a show that honors the vibrant creativity in our community,” said Melanie Joyce, known professionally as @evolvefashionsbycoco.“This is more than fashion-it's a movement, a statement, and a celebration of style on our terms.”

Fashion Showcase Highlights:



Curated runway presentations led by Melanie Joyce

Collaborative hair and fashion styling

Spotlight on emerging and local designers High-impact fashion storytelling from the runway to the audience



Now in its seventh year, the Twin Cities Hair & Beauty Expo remains one of the most anticipated cultural events in the region-where beauty professionals, entrepreneurs, and enthusiasts gather to celebrate the intersection of beauty, business, and Black culture.

Event Information

Date : Sunday, August 17, 2025

Time : 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Location : Delta Hotels by Marriott, Minneapolis Northeast

Tickets & Vendor Info :

About Melanie Joyce

Melanie Joyce is an award-winning wardrobe stylist, fashion show producer, and creative director with a decade of experience in elevating brand narratives through style. She has styled red carpet looks, curated theatrical wardrobe for stage plays in Atlanta, and produced fashion runway segments for multiple Fashion Weeks across the country, including Charlotte, North Carolina. Known for her visionary approach and authentic touch, Melanie continues to shape fashion culture and empower creatives throughout the Midwest and beyond.

About the Twin Cities Hair & Beauty Expo

The Twin Cities Hair & Beauty Expo is the Midwest's premier event celebrating beauty, business, and Black culture. The annual event features live panels, workshops, entertainment, a curated Black-owned vendor marketplace, and runway showcases designed to uplift and inspire.

Under the creative direction of Tephanie Delaney and her incredible partners, the Expo has become a staple in the Minneapolis–Saint Paul region-supporting BIPOC-owned businesses and creatives, especially during Black Business Month. It is a space where culture, community, and commerce come together to empower the next generation of beauty and business leaders.