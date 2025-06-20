845 Move Now Establishes Pioneering Position Among Moving Companies In New Paltz With Woman-Owned Leadership

MENAFN - GetNews)



845 Move Now has established itself as a pioneering force in the Hudson Valley moving industry, combining third-generation family expertise with innovative woman-owned leadership and customer-focused service delivery. With comprehensive moving options, flexible payment solutions, and a commitment to excellence, the company continues setting new standards for professional relocation services throughout the New Paltz area and beyond.

The Hudson Valley's relocation industry has been significantly enhanced with the establishment of 845 Move Now, marking a historic milestone as the region's first woman-owned moving service provider. Founded in 2024 by Kate Freedman at 92 S. Ohioville Rd. in New Paltz, NY, this innovative company brings third-generation family expertise to the competitive moving industry, introducing fresh perspectives on customer service and operational excellence.

Kate Freedman's entry into the moving industry represents the continuation of a remarkable family legacy that spans nearly four decades. Her father launched Moving America in 1985, while her brother established Your Hometown Mover in 2013, collectively serving tens of thousands of families throughout the Hudson Valley region. As one of the premier moving companies in New Palt , 845 Move Now has already successfully served over 8,000 families, demonstrating the effectiveness of combining traditional industry knowledge with modern innovation and customer-focused service delivery approaches.

Comprehensive Service Portfolio Addresses Diverse Relocation Needs

845 Move Now offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet various moving needs throughout the New Paltz area and beyond. The company specializes in local moving, long-distance relocations, commercial moves, school and university transfers, apartment relocations, intrastate moves, piano moving, and comprehensive moving help services that address every aspect of residential and business transitions.

The innovative service structure offers five distinct moving options, allowing customers to tailor their experience to their specific needs and budget considerations. These options range from furniture-only moves for customers requiring assistance with heavy items to full-service relocations, where the moving company handles every aspect of packing, loading, transportation, and unpacking at the destination location.

Professional packing services utilize top-tier supplies and proven techniques to ensure protection for all types of belongings, from everyday household items to valuable antiques and delicate electronics. The company's commitment to using quality materials and professional packing methods demonstrates the attention to detail that distinguishes experienced service providers in the competitive Hudson Valley market, particularly for families moving to New Paltz who require reliable relocation assistance.

Flexible Payment Solutions and Customer-Focused Pricing

845 Move Now has introduced innovative payment solutions that make professional moving services more accessible to residents of the Hudson Valley. The company offers a "Move Now, Pay Later" option that enables customers to secure immediate moving services with flexible payment arrangements, addressing common financial concerns that may delay necessary relocations.

The $49 down payment option offers an affordable entry point for customers planning a move, while the Price Match Guarantee ensures competitive pricing throughout the region. This customer-focused approach to pricing reflects the company's commitment to making quality moving company services accessible across various economic circumstances while maintaining professional standards and service quality.

Additional value-added services include complimentary TV and mattress protection, eco-friendly bin rentals, packing supply delivery, and white glove service options tailored to customers with specific requirements or valuable items that require special handling during relocations. These comprehensive offerings particularly benefit individuals moving to New Paltz who need complete relocation support.

Advanced Technology Integration and 24/7 Availability

845 Move Now has embraced modern technology to streamline the moving process and enhance customer convenience through innovative online tools and digital platforms. The company's instant estimation system provides accurate quotes through a simple three-step process that eliminates the need for lengthy in-home consultations while ensuring pricing transparency.

The 24/7 availability distinguishes 845 Move Now from traditional business models by accommodating emergency moves, last-minute relocations, and customers with non-standard scheduling requirements. This round-the-clock accessibility reflects the company's understanding that moving needs often arise unexpectedly and require immediate professional assistance.

Digital booking systems, online estimation tools, and comprehensive customer communication platforms demonstrate the company's commitment to leveraging technology for improved service delivery while maintaining the personal touch that defines quality customer experiences in the moving industry.

Professional Expertise and Industry Credentials

845 Move Now operates under full licensing and insurance coverage, including USDOT number 4268996 and NYDOT number 42695, ensuring compliance with federal and state transportation regulations. These credentials provide customers with confidence in the company's legal standing and operational legitimacy while demonstrating adherence to industry safety and professional standards.

The company's team of professional movers receives comprehensive training in safe lifting techniques, proper packing methods, equipment operation, and customer service protocols, ensuring consistent quality delivery across all service categories. This emphasis on professional development reflects the family legacy of excellence that has defined the Freedman family's approach to moving services.

Customer testimonials highlight the expertise, reliability, and integrity that characterize 845 Move Now's service delivery, with over 233 Google reviews reflecting the positive experiences of families who have entrusted their relocations to the company's professional teams.

Community Leadership and Women's Entrepreneurship

As the Hudson Valley's only woman-owned moving company, 845 Move Now represents significant progress in promoting gender diversity within the traditionally male-dominated moving industry. Kate Freedman's leadership demonstrates the innovation and fresh perspectives that women entrepreneurs bring to established business sectors while maintaining the high standards of service that customers expect.

The company's community focus extends beyond basic moving services to include support for local schools, universities, and businesses requiring specialized relocation assistance. This commitment to community engagement reflects the values that have guided the Freedman family's approach to business operations throughout decades of service in the Hudson Valley region.

845 Move Now's woman-owned status provides customers with an alternative service provider that brings different perspectives to problem-solving, customer communication, and service delivery while maintaining the professional expertise necessary for successful relocations of any size or complexity.

Expansion Plans and Future Growth Opportunities

As more families and businesses discover the advantages of moving to New Paltz and the broader Hudson Valley region, 845 Move Now stands positioned to meet the increasing demand for professional relocation services. The company's established foundation, innovative service options, and strong family legacy provide a solid platform for sustainable growth while maintaining personalized service standards.

Investment in equipment upgrades, technology improvements, and staff development ensures that service quality continues to evolve, meeting changing customer expectations and industry standards. The company's commitment to innovation, guided by traditional values of integrity and customer care, positions 845 Move Now for continued success in the competitive moving services market.

The strategic location in New Paltz provides excellent access to major transportation routes, serving as a central hub for reaching customers throughout the Hudson Valley, from residential neighborhoods to commercial districts that require specialized moving company services for businesses establishing operations in the region.

For Hudson Valley residents and businesses planning relocations, 845 Move Now offers instant estimates and comprehensive consultations through their online platform or by calling +18454078853. The company's experienced team provides immediate assistance for scheduling moves, discussing service options, and developing customized solutions for relocations of any size or complexity.