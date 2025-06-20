David Schecter's New Book“I Am Crazy ...And... You Are Too!” Dares Everyone To Laugh, Think, And Wake Up

MENAFN - GetNews) What if the world wasn't what you thought it was? What if you're not the crazy one-but living in a world that makes no damn sense? In his sharp, satirical, and wildly candid new book,, David Schecter makes a case for losing your mind... on purpose.

This isn't a self-help book. It's not a manifesto. It's not trying to get you to think a certain way. In fact, Schecter just wants you to start thinking at all. With chapters that skewer modern society, government, relationships, and the fine art of just pretending everything's normal, this book is both a giant middle finger and a warm pat on the back. A mix of comedy, commentary, and chaos, it reads like your smartest (and most brutally honest) friend finally snapping and telling you the truth.

No sugarcoating. No hand-holding. Just a refreshingly human voice saying,“Yes, it's all nuts. Let's talk about it.”

Whether he's ranting about taxes, fake smiles, or the absurdity of corporate life, Schecter doesn't pull punches. But beneath the wild, blunt delivery is a serious call to stop conforming and start living a life that's actually yours. You'll laugh, nod, cringe-and maybe feel less alone in your private daily freak-outs.

“We've normalized the abnormal,” Schecter says.“It's time to take the mask off and be who you really are-even if it scares the people who expect you to keep playing along.”

You'll breeze through each short chapter, but the impact lingers. This is the kind of book that sparks group texts, late-night debates, and maybe a much-needed personal revolution. If you've ever questioned your sanity while doomscrolling or sitting through another meeting that could've been an email-this one's for you.

About the Author: David Schecter

David Schecter knows a thing or two about zig-zagging through life's rollercoaster. With a BSBA in Marketing and an MBA from the University of Denver, he's worked across industries-from mining to shipping to consumer goods-collecting stories, insights, and a few bruises along the way.

He's built businesses (including a country bar and car washes), served on nonprofit boards and church councils, and jumped into real estate deals worth millions. But behind every deal and pivot was a guy always asking,“Is this really it?”

As a single dad, Schecter coached his kids' teams while navigating the corporate maze. He's also a performing pianist and singer, proving that life isn't meant to fit into one box-or one tone.

What makes his voice stand out? He's been around enough polished boardrooms and gritty job sites to smell the B.S. from a mile away. In I AM CRAZY ...AND... YOU ARE TOO!, he writes from experience-both painful and hilarious-to urge others to stop looking for approval and start looking for truth.

David doesn't preach. He provokes. And in a world that rewards fake, his brutal honesty might just be the sanest thing you read this year.

To learn more, visit:

Because if we're all a little crazy, we might as well admit it-and have some fun while we're at it.