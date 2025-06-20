New Analysis By Harlan Law Firm Reveals Traffic Collision Trends In Vancouver Since January

VANCOUVER, WA - Harlan Law Firm has reviewed 1,562 collision reports from January 1 through June 19, 2025, to highlight the patterns and factors behind traffic incidents within Vancouver city limits. Data sourced from the Washington State Patrol's Collision Type Report show a consistent volume of crashes each month, specific high‐risk periods and the behaviors most often linked to collisions.

Key Highlights



Monthly totals stayed within a narrow range (Jan: 301; Feb: 271; Mar: 289; Apr: 291; May: 313; Jun 1–19: 97).

Peak hours for collisions occurred between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m., accounting for 33 percent of crashes.

Weather conditions at the time of crashes were clear in 63 percent of incidents, overcast in 19 percent and rainy in 14 percent.

Roadway configurations with the highest counts included two‐way divided roads with barriers (34 percent) and without barriers (30 percent). Behavioral factors such as excessive speed and alcohol impairment each played a role in nearly 9 percent of collisions.



About This Report

This analysis utilizes data from the Washington State Patrol's Collision Type Report, filtered for incidents within Vancouver city limits from January 1 through June 19, 2025. All figures represent unique collision reports. Read the full collision report on HarlanLaw .

