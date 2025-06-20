Connecticut Firm Helps Struggling Owners As Commercial Vacancies Rise Across The State

MENAFN - GetNews)



As Connecticut's office towers grapple with the highest vacancy rates in more than a decade, one statewide investment firm is moving quickly to keep hard-pressed owners from drowning in carrying costs.

Sell Commercial Property Fast CT, an all-cash buyer specializing in“as-is” closings, today announced an expansion of its rapid-acquisition program to every county in the state. New data from CBRE show the Greater Hartford office market sitting at a 28.2 percent vacancy rate, while Cushman & Wakefield peg Fairfield County availability at 26 percent in the first quarter of 2025. In some downtown blocks, empty space now tops 50 percent, creating a drag on local tax bases and neighborhood vitality.

“Vacancy hurts twice-once in lost rent and again in higher refinancing spreads,” said company founder Alex Turner.“We step in with a no-contingency cash offer so owners can exit before the red ink spreads.” Turner noted that the firm closed 37 transactions in the first half of 2025, many involving properties that had lingered on the market for a year or more.

The expanded initiative targets office, retail, industrial and mixed-use buildings valued between $500,000 and $10 million. Sellers receive a written offer within 24 hours, with closings possible in as little as ten days. The company pays customary closing costs and does not require repairs, appraisals or broker commissions, providing a clean way out for owners contending with debt-service-coverage covenants or looming balloon payments.

Industry analysts say relief can't come soon enough. The Mortgage Bankers Association reports that 20 percent-about $957 billion-of all U.S. commercial mortgages mature this year, a portion of which sits on Connecticut assets.“A fast exit may be the only option for owners who can't re-tenant quickly,” observed Sara DeLuca, a Stamford-based debt adviser not affiliated with the firm.“Traditional buyers want stabilized assets. Cash investors fill the gap.”

In addition to purchasing distressed properties outright, Sell Commercial Property Fast CT has launched a referral portal for brokers representing motivated sellers. Approved intermediaries earn a transaction fee when a deal funds.“We're not competing with brokers; we're giving them another arrow in the quiver,” Turner added.

The firm expects to deploy up to $150 million in Connecticut acquisitions over the next 12 months, focusing on corridors with stable long-term fundamentals such as New Haven's medical district, the I-91 industrial spine, and emerging mixed-use hubs in Bridgeport.“Remote work may have clipped demand for legacy office footprints, but well-located dirt still has value,” Turner said.“Our job is to unlock that value for owners who need liquidity now.”

Property owners interested in an obligation-free cash offer can visit sellcommercialpropertyfastor call 831-273-5434.

About Sell Commercial Property Fast CT

Sell Commercial Property Fast CT is a privately funded real-estate investment company that buys commercial assets across Connecticut for cash. The firm specializes in expedited, hassle-free closings, allowing sellers to off-load properties in as-is condition without fees or commissions. Since its founding, the company has completed more than 120 transactions totaling nearly $300 million in asset value.