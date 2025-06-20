Caremark Cambridge & South Cambridgeshire Reaches Milestone Of 3,000 Hours Of Weekly Care

MENAFN - GetNews)



""Reaching 3,000 hours of care per week is more than a numerical achievement; it reflects our dedication to enhancing the lives of those we serve," said a spokesperson for Caremark Cambridge & South Cambridgeshire. "Our mission is to ensure individuals can continue living safely and comfortably in their own homes, with the support they need.""Caremark Cambridge & South Cambridgeshire proudly announces a significant achievement: delivering over 3,000 hours of care each week to clients across the region.

The organisation attributes this success to its team of dedicated Care Assistants, whose professionalism and compassion are the cornerstone of their services. Caremark remains committed to supporting its staff through ongoing training and development, recognising that their well-being directly impacts the quality of care provided.

With robust policies and procedures in place, Caremark ensures consistency, safety, and trust for both clients and staff. The organisation also maintains fair and competitive fee levels, striving to make high-quality care accessible to those who need it most.

This achievement is a testament to Caremark's core values of honesty, integrity, and teamwork. As the organisation continues to grow, it remains focused on delivering exceptional care, strengthening community connections, and helping more individuals lead fulfilling lives.

