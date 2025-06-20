MENAFN - GetNews)



Granddam has quickly become a culinary landmark in Lexington, KY, offering elevated brunch, lunch, dinner, lounge, and beverage selections that highlight Kentucky's finest ingredients and creative flavors. Whether guests are searching for Lexington brunch, a satisfying lunch, or an upscale dinner, Granddam consistently delivers an unforgettable dining experience.

Lexington, KY - June 20, 2025 - Granddam, located at 941 Manchester St, Lexington, KY 40508, has emerged as one of the most sought-after restaurants in Lexington KY, offering a carefully curated dining experience across brunch, lunch, dinner, lounge, and beverage menus. For those searching for restaurants in lexington ky , Granddam has quickly become a top local destination, known for its inventive dishes and commitment to Kentucky's culinary traditions. Granddam celebrates the region's rich heritage by sourcing local ingredients and delivering a sophisticated, modern menu in a stylish setting.

Brunch Menu

Granddam has become a popular destination for brunch Lexington KY, diners looking for inventive, high-quality plates that showcase regional and seasonal produce. The brunch menu includes:



Pork Belly & Llapingacho: Smoked pork belly, Ecuadorian potato cake, corn mapahuira, Kenny's white cheddar, fried egg, avocado cream, beet gel, encurtido.

Jamaican Crawfish Patties: Encocado sauce, salsa criolla, Jamaican curry powder.

Fried Icefish: Cornmeal crusted, citrus escabeche, andouille sausage aioli, cabbage & aji manaba slaw.

Carrot & Leek Soup: Coconut milk, garlic & leek crumble, tangerine oil, sourdough toast.

Cucumber & Tangerine Salad: Citrus chili crunch, fennel fronds, feta, green onion, creamy horseradish dressing.

Tomato Carpaccio: Heirloom tomato, roasted corn, cucumber tartar, pickled onion, bleu cheese crumble, bread chips. Caesar Salad: Romaine, arugula, sourdough bread chips, Parmigiano Reggiano.



For those exploring brunch near me, Granddam offers an experience where traditional brunch favorites are reimagined with global influences.

Lunch Menu

As one of the standout Lexington restaurants for midday dining, Granddam's lunch menu is a perfect blend of hearty sandwiches, fresh plates, and regional selections:



Tri Tip Sandwich: Braised tri tip, roasted bell peppers, chimichurri aioli, Swiss cheese, arugula, Cuban bread.

Pimento Cheese & Labna: House pimento cheese, labna, chow chow, country ham, sourdough toast.

Granddam Burger: Black Hawk Farms wagyu beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, Granddam sauce, brioche.

Barbecue Shrimp: Wood fired prawns, meunière butter, queso fresco, corn succotash.

Hummus & Marinated Feta: White bean hummus, marinated feta, salsa macha, house crackers.

Kentucky Pride Board: Seasonal fruit, jam, house pickles, crackers with a selection of meats and cheeses.

Artisan Meats: Prosciutto, Genoa salami, capicola. Kenny's Farmhouse Cheeses: Reserve white cheddar, fromage blanc & house compote, gouda.



Those searching for lunch restaurants near me will find Granddam's midday offerings both comforting and innovative.

Dinner Menu

Granddam offers a refined evening experience, making it one of the most distinguished dinner restaurants Lexington KY has to offer. The dinner menu features:



Blackened Corvina: Red beans & rice, serrano chile sauce, pickled onion, fried green plantains.

Bison Gnocchi: Sorghum braised bison ragu, house-made potato gnocchi, escovitch, parmesan, Jamaican curry.

Duck: Lavender smoked duck breast, maple braised beets, fennel, vanilla coconut vinaigrette, mole.

Wood Fired Filet: 6 oz prime tenderloin, salsa macha, sweet corn risotto, ricotta salata, corn mapahuira.

Elk Wellington: Puff pastry, country ham, foraged mushroom duxelle, huitlacoche bourbon demi, roasted garlic, grilled broccolini.

Pan Seared Trout: Lump crab & tazo ham succotash, whole grain mustard beurre meunière, Kenny's Farmhouse cheese grits, pickled radish, garlic cornbread pangrattato.

Fried Chicken: Buttermilk brined, pork lardo orzo mac & cheese, house pickled slaw, fried quinoa, apple cider vinaigrette, fermented honey.

Berry Beef Cooperative's Ribeye: Duck fat chimichurri or salsa macha, choice of side. Shrimp Tiradito: Mango & carrot leche de tigre, cilantro pineapple, fresno chiles, pickled onion, radish, sweet potato, peanut salprieta.



For those looking for chicken and waffles near me, Granddam's signature fried chicken offers a Kentucky twist on this comfort classic.

Lounge Menu

Granddam's lounge provides a relaxed atmosphere for small plates and shareable dishes, ideal for those searching for burger near me options in a cozy setting.



The lounge menu is thoughtfully designed for casual gatherings, light dining, and pairing with Granddam's extensive beverage list.

Beverages

Granddam's drink selection sets it apart among restaurants in Lexington KY, with specialty cocktails, zero-proof drinks, barrel pick options, local craft beers, and a global wine list.



Signature Cocktails: Nik's Kik, Ode to Freddy, Melancia Caipirinha, Espresso Martini, H.C. Blvd, Nice Coconuts, Peachy Keene, Wallflower Bloom, Big Red Bear #3.

Barrel Pick Cocktails: Old Fashioned, Sour, High Ball, Smash, Manhattan, Boulevardier, Paper Plane, Sidecar.

Zero-Proof Cocktails: Del Mar, One Trick Pony.

Local Beers: Including Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale, West Sixth Cherry Cider, and regional favorites. Wines: Prosecco, Crémant, Rosé, Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon, and more.



For those exploring food and drinks near me, Granddam's beverage program provides a well-rounded complement to its carefully curated menus.

About Granddam

Granddam is a premier dining and lounge destination located in Lexington, KY, known for its commitment to local sourcing, seasonal menus, and exceptional service. As one of the standout Lexington restaurants, Granddam delivers a complete culinary journey from brunch to dinner, accompanied by an impressive bar and lounge experience.

Owner/ Spokesperson: Gabe Isaac

Granddam

Address: 941 Manchester St, Lexington, KY 40508

Phone no: (859) 785-3905

Email: ...