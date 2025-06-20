Gsimone To Release“Celebrate Our Lives DJ Edition” On June 12, 2025

MENAFN - GetNews)



14-Track Album Blends Afrobeat, Dance, and Soul for a Global Sound Experience

New York, NY - Music industry legend and Hip Hop culture pioneer GSimone is set to release her new album,“Celebrate Our Lives – DJ Edition,” on June 12, 2025. This electrifying 14-track collection delivers a powerful fusion of Afrobeat, dance, soul, and remix-driven energy-crafted to ignite dance floors and uplift spirits.

Featuring remixes from her acclaimed project“Such A Feelin,” alongside new original tracks, the album is a vibrant soundtrack for joy, resilience, and rhythm. True to her signature style, GSimone blends message with movement, encouraging listeners to not just hear the music-but to feel and live it.“Celebrate Our Lives is an invitation to dance, to heal, and to honor our journeys,” says GSimone.“It's music for the people-created with love, truth, and that signature global sound that unites us all.”

Simone G. Parker, known artistically as GSimone, is a trailblazer whose decades-long career spans music, activism, and cultural leadership. As a singer, songwriter, producer, executive, and philanthropist, she has worked with iconic names such as KRS-One, Mad Lion, Channel Live, Shelly Thunder, and Kid Capri, helping shape the voice of a generation.

Born in Brooklyn and raised in Queens, GSimone draws from deep roots in Hip Hop, Soul, Gospel, and R&B-blending influences from Anita Baker to Mary J. Blige. Her global reach continues with fan favorites like“I Know, You Know, Goodbye” featuring Mad Lion, and“Such A Feelin” still earning acclaim across platforms. Beyond music, GSimone's impact includes her foundational work with the Temple of Hip Hop, her creation of the philosophical system Acronology, and her commitment to youth mentorship, prison reform, and cultural education.

With“Celebrate Our Lives – DJ Edition,” GSimone delivers a joyful, soul-lifting experience that underscores her legacy and offers the world a reason to move-physically and spiritually.

Release Date: June 12, 2025

Available on all major streaming platforms

