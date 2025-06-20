MENAFN - GetNews)



"Award Winning Author Molly M. Hammond Releases New YA Fantasy - Daughter of Starlight"The stars have aligned for the long-awaited release of Daughter of Starlight, a thrilling young adult fantasy adventure by award-winning author Molly M. Hammond, published by The Wild Rose Press.

They waited twelve years for her return. But the alignment waits for no one.

When eighteen-year-old Luma is pulled across a magical bridge into a crumbling elven world, she's thrust into a legacy she never asked for-and one she may not survive. Believed to be the prophesied Daughter of Starlight, Luma must awaken a dormant power buried deep within her, face a terrifying wizard army, and uncover the truth about her past-one marked by mysterious scars and lost memories. Torn between returning to the life she knew and embracing a destiny that could save a dying world, Luma embarks on a perilous journey of courage, connection, and self-discovery.

A story infused with heart, magic, and resistance, Daughter of Starlight is perfect for fans of Leigh Bardugo, Tamora Pierce, and Holly Black. With rich world-building, fast-paced action, and a heroine who shines brightest when all seems lost, Molly M. Hammond's latest novel is a breathtaking launch to a new fantasy saga.

Molly M. Hammond lives in the beautiful St. Croix River Valley of Minnesota with her husband, two sons, and a trio of photogenic pets. When she's not writing, interpreting in ASL, or running trails with story ideas in tow, she's inspiring readers to find the magic in the unknown. Learn more at

Daughter of Starlight will be available from major retailers on the release date. Available now for pre-order:

Amazon:

Barnes & Nobel:

Books A Million:

Apple Books:

Walmart:

Follow the Author Online:

Facebook:

Instagram:

TikTok: @bungeeandfriends

