National Day Celebration At Expo '25 Showcases Kuwait's Rich Heritage, Vibrant Folklore
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By: Mubarak Al-Enzi
OSAKA, June 20 (KUNA) -- Commissioner-General of Kuwait at Expo Osaka 2025 Salem Al-Watyan stated that the celebration held by the Kuwaiti Pavilion on Thursday to mark the Independence Day achieved great success in attracting the attention of visitors from various nationalities.
It showcased the richness and diversity of Kuwait's authentic heritage, Al-Watyan said in statements to KUNA on Friday.
The event, organized under the directives of the Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi and supervised by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information Dr. Nasser Mohsen, featured traditional and contemporary artistic performances that were well-received by attendees and reflected Kuwait's cultural and creative identity.
He added that the celebration included folkloric and musical performances, as well as expressive visual presentations, forming a refined artistic window that highlighted Kuwait's civilized image.
He explained that on this national occasion, the pavilion blended traditional Kuwaiti culture with modern art, highlighting the country's heritage in a contemporary way.
Performances inspired by Kuwait's marine and desert environments added a rich cultural touch that impressed the audience.
Al-Watyan pointed out that the success of the celebration reflects the collective efforts of the team working at the Kuwaiti Pavilion and their collaboration with a number of young Kuwaiti artists.
This contributed to delivering a rich and comprehensive experience that expresses the bright image of Kuwait and embodies its cultural and humanitarian presence in international forums.
The Kuwaiti Pavilion at Expo Osaka 2025 held a special celebration on this occasion, attended by Japan's Minister for Expo 2025 representing the Japanese government, Yoshitaka Ito, the Ambassador of Kuwait to Japan, Sami Al-Zamanan, along with several Japanese officials. The event also witnessed a notable turnout from exhibition visitors. (end)
