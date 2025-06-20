Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Occupation Air Force Strikes Missile Batteries In Iran


2025-06-20 03:05:04
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, June 20 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation army said its air force bombed air defense bases in southwest Iran on Friday.
Israeli F-35B fighter jets struck air defense facilities in Iran's northwestern city of Tabriz and the western city of Karmanshah, the occupation army noted. (pickup previous)
