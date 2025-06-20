Customers Can Now Buy A Used Honda CR-V In Raleigh, North Carolina
Inside, each CR-V is loaded with thoughtful features like dual-zone automatic temperature control, heated front bucket seats and a power moonroof that brightens up the cabin. Comfort meets function with cloth seat trim, a rear seat center armrest and a split folding rear seat that opens up additional space for everything from sports gear to grocery bags. The rear window defroster and rear wiper help maintain visibility in changing weather-ideal for North Carolina's varied seasons.
In terms of safety, the CR-V is built with ABS brakes, electronic stability control, brake assist and a suite of airbags-including knee airbags and rear side-impact airbags. A rearview camera, fully automatic headlights and auto high-beam functionality help drivers stay aware of their surroundings both day and night.
On the outside, features like body-color bumpers, heated mirrors, alloy wheels and a sporty spoiler make this SUV as stylish as it is functional. The CR-V's four-wheel independent suspension and traction control system provide a stable ride whether navigating city traffic or heading out for a weekend getaway.
Anyone interested in exploring a used Honda CR-V can stop by Auction Direct USA or call 844-678-8048 to speak with a member of the expert service team. Test drives and appointments are available daily.
Media Contact: Tony Kicinski, 844-678-8048, [email protected]
SOURCE Auction Direct USA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment