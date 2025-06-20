Customers Can Now Buy A Used Honda CR-V In Raleigh, North Carolina

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Known for its durable design and practical layout, the Honda CR-V delivers convenience across the board. Many of the available models feature adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow, which adjusts speed automatically based on surrounding traffic-great for I-540 and long stretches of I-40. The Blind Spot Information System (BSI) adds an extra layer of awareness when changing lanes, while Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM integration keep calls, messages and music easily accessible on the road.

Inside, each CR-V is loaded with thoughtful features like dual-zone automatic temperature control, heated front bucket seats and a power moonroof that brightens up the cabin. Comfort meets function with cloth seat trim, a rear seat center armrest and a split folding rear seat that opens up additional space for everything from sports gear to grocery bags. The rear window defroster and rear wiper help maintain visibility in changing weather-ideal for North Carolina's varied seasons.

In terms of safety, the CR-V is built with ABS brakes, electronic stability control, brake assist and a suite of airbags-including knee airbags and rear side-impact airbags. A rearview camera, fully automatic headlights and auto high-beam functionality help drivers stay aware of their surroundings both day and night.

On the outside, features like body-color bumpers, heated mirrors, alloy wheels and a sporty spoiler make this SUV as stylish as it is functional. The CR-V's four-wheel independent suspension and traction control system provide a stable ride whether navigating city traffic or heading out for a weekend getaway.

Anyone interested in exploring a used Honda CR-V can stop by Auction Direct USA or call 844-678-8048 to speak with a member of the expert service team. Test drives and appointments are available daily.

Media Contact: Tony Kicinski, 844-678-8048, [email protected]

SOURCE Auction Direct USA