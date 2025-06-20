Cincinnati Financial Corporation Expands Board With Appointment Of Independent Director

CINCINNATI, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CINF ) – Cincinnati Financial Corporation's board of directors added a 14th seat, appointing Edward S. Wilkins, CPA, to the board and as a member of its audit committee, effective immediately.

Wilkins is a retired Audit & Assurance partner with Deloitte & Touche LLP. During his more than 35 years at Deloitte, he served as the lead audit partner for some of the organization's largest clients, primarily in the financial services sector. As leader of Deloitte's audit analytics practice, Wilkins was instrumental in integrating large data and analytics into current audit approaches, working closely with the national audit group to drive innovation and embrace change.

Wilkins also represented Deloitte on several committees that shaped leading practices for the audit profession, including the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board's Data and Technology Task Force, the Center of Audit Quality's Data Analytics Task Force and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants/National Association of Insurance Commissioners Task Force.

Wilkins continues to share his financial knowledge and experience, serving as an adjunct professor at Vanderbilt University's Owen Graduate School of Management and advising Rutgers' Continuous Auditing and Reporting Lab.

Stephen M. Spray, president and chief executive officer, commented: "Ed's background of serving as lead audit partner for many of the largest insurance companies in the country makes him an ideal candidate for our board. He understands the complex regulatory environment in which we operate and can advise us as we further deepen our analytical capabilities. I'm confident that his skills complement the strengths of our current board of directors, enhancing the value we create for shareholders."

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation offers primarily business, home and auto insurance through The Cincinnati Insurance Company and its two standard market property casualty companies. The same local independent insurance agencies that market those policies may offer products of our other subsidiaries, including life insurance, fixed annuities and surplus lines property and casualty insurance. For additional information about the company, please visit cinfin.