ASR GROUP® ANNOUNCES OPTIMIZATIONS OF U.S. OPERATIONAL NETWORK

The world's largest cane sugar refiner and marketer, owner of Domino® Sugar, is making major investments in its operations as part of its commitment to superior customer service and producing quality sweetener products efficiently and sustainably.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Sugar Refining, Inc. (ASR), part of the ASR Group® of companies, is making strategic operational investments and optimizations to its U.S. business that are strengthening the sweetener company's ability to provide superior service to its customers, while operating more efficiently and sustainably.

"ASR's strategically positioned network of operations is one of our core strengths, and staying ahead of evolving customer demands is essential to maintaining our competitive advantage," said Doug Romain, ASR's Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "Our multi-year strategy includes major investments in acquisitions, new facility construction, expansions and modernization of existing assets as well as capital and process improvement projects that are making our operations and supply chain network even stronger."

In the U.S., ASR's strategy includes complementing its large-scale refineries with more flexible production facilities that are strategically located to best serve its customers and deliver a diverse portfolio of sweetener products when needed by customers.

To support this strategy, ASR acquired the Rochester, NY-based sweetener company, ingredientsPLUS (IP) last year, with production facilities in Lakeville, NY and Landisville, PA to service the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. The company is also investing in the construction of a new bulk transfer and liquid melt station in the Northeast with access to rail and major transportation routes, which is planned to begin operating next year. At another facility in the region, ASR is investing in an expansion to double the size of its Buffalo plant.

ASR also transitioned its Chalmette Refinery, in Louisiana, and its Baltimore Refinery, in Maryland, into continuous operations to gain increased operational efficiencies and improve sustainability.

As part of its strategy and investments in its northeast facilities, ASR will be closing its Yonkers Refinery at the end of 2025.

"Throughout our history, we have made considerable investments and operational changes to meet our customers' sweetening needs," said Rob Sproull, Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing and New Product Development. "These recent changes are simply an extension of our continuous improvement journey to provide exceptional customer value and service. We will continue to operate large cane sugar refineries across the U.S. with the capacity to meet our customers' cane sugar requirements. And, now, we're further complementing the capabilities of our refineries with smaller, more flexible operations to effectively service our customers in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic U.S. geographies."

About ASR Group®

ASR Group®, through its family of companies, is the world's largest refiner and marketer of cane sugar. It produces a full line of grocery, industrial, foodservice and specialty sweetener products. Across North America, the group owns and operates six sugar refineries, located in New York, California, Maryland, Louisiana, Canada and Mexico. In Europe, it owns and operates sugar refineries in the United Kingdom, Portugal, and, with a joint venture partner, Italy. The group also farms sugarcane and owns sugar mills in Mexico and Belize. The ASR Group® brand portfolio includes the leading brands Domino®, C&H®, Florida Crystals®, Redpath®, Tate & Lyle®, Lyle's®, Sidul® and Whitworths Sugar. ASR Group® also includes Tellus®, a single-use, compostable tableware and foodservice product made from sugarcane and other plant fibers. For more information, visit .

SOURCE ASR Group®

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED