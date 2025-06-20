VYB Social Ignites Calgary Summer With Unbeatable Happy Hour And New Patio Launch Ahead Of Stampede
Located in the heart of the city's vibrant social scene, VYB Social is setting a new standard for value with its "Happy Hour," running every day from 1-6 PM. The new menu is designed to welcome both locals and the influx of Stampede tourists with unbeatable deals, including:
- $5 Well Highballs
- $5 Local Draft Beers
Unlike other promotions, VYB Social's Happy Hour comes with no strings attached-no minimum spend, no time limits within the 1-6 PM window, and no complicated rules. It's a straightforward invitation to relax and enjoy the best of Calgary's summer.
“We wanted to create something truly special for Calgarians and our visitors,” said Shez, owner at VYB Social.“Our Happy Hour isn't about gimmicks. It's simple: incredible prices, every single day. It's our way of welcoming everyone to our new patio and celebrating the vibrant energy of the city, especially during Stampede.”
The Happy Hour menu also features deeply discounted appetizers, perfect for sharing. Guests can enjoy favorites like:
- Signature Chicken Wings for $10.5 (reg. $15)
- Crispy Calamari for $10.95 (reg. $17)
- Golden Fried Shrimp for $10.5 (reg. $15).
The launch coincides with the grand opening of VYB Social's much-anticipated patio. The new outdoor space provides an urban oasis, perfect for soaking up the summer sun. It's positioned as the ideal spot for Stampede-goers to kick off their day, take a break from the grounds, or wind down in a stylish, relaxed atmosphere.
VYB Social invites everyone to experience the best happy hour in the city and be among the first to enjoy its new patio.
About VYB Social:
VYB Social is a modern resto-bar and lounge located in Calgary, offering a sophisticated yet relaxed atmosphere. Known for its handcrafted cocktails and a diverse menu of appetizers and shareable plates, VYB Social is a go-to destination for social gatherings, after-work drinks, and memorable nights out. Learn more here .
