NEW BOOK RELEASE: NYC Kids Get Their Own Manhattan Adventure Series

NEW BOOK LAUNCHES!

Join in the fun in KATY IN CENTRAL PARK

Check out Book 1 Katy on Broadway

Broadway Singing Cat Takes on Central Park in Latest Release

- Ella EnglishNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NYC kids finally have their own adventure series with the release of "Katy in Central Park," the second book in the Manhattan-based Kitty in the City series that gives young readers stories set in their own neighborhood.Written and illustrated by Ella English, "Katy in Central Park" follows Katy, Manhattan's superstar singing cat, as she ventures to Central Park to solve the mystery of a stolen picnic basket. Perfect for emerging readers aged 5-8, the story delivers laugh-out-loud moments alongside meaningful lessons about critical thinking and not jumping to conclusions.What Makes This Book Special for NYC Families:"Katy in Central Park" is part of the Kitty in the City series that gives New York children stories set in Manhattan locations they know and love. While the first book took readers behind the scenes of Broadway, this new release explores Central Park's winding paths and hidden corners-places NYC kids can visit after reading about Katy's adventures."Kids in other cities have always had books about their neighborhoods," says English. "NYC kids deserve to see their amazing city celebrated in stories made just for them."Educational Entertainment:Beyond the adventure, "Katy in Central Park" sneaks in genuine learning opportunities with a "Did You Know?" section packed with Central Park facts that will surprise even lifelong New Yorkers:Belvedere Castle once housed a weather stationThe park is home to over 280 species of birdsCentral Park spans 843 acres-equivalent to 640 football fieldsThe Central Park Zoo houses snow leopards, sea lions, and red pandasPerfect Summer Reading:With summer reading programs in full swing and families looking for outdoor activities, "Katy in Central Park" offers the perfect combination: a book that encourages kids to step away from screens and explore the real Central Park after reading about Katy's adventures.From Broadway to Central Park:"Katy in Central Park" continues the Manhattan adventures that began with "Katy on Broadway," taking readers from Broadway's theater district to Central Park's natural wonders while teaching valuable lessons about friendship and problem-solving.About the Series:The Kitty in the City series celebrates Manhattan through the eyes of curious, adventurous animal characters. Each book combines fast-paced storytelling with educational content about real NYC locations, making learning feel like play.Book Details:Title: Katy in Central Park (Kitty in the City Series, Book 2)Release Date: June 18, 2025Age Range: 5-8 years (Chapter book/emerging readers)Publisher: Crimson Dragon PublishingFormat: Kindle ebook and PaperbackAvailability: Amazon, Barnes & Noble and publisher websiteAbout the Author:Ella English writes and illustrates stories that celebrate urban life through the eyes of curious, adventurous characters. She draws inspiration from vibrant city environments to create stories that help kids see adventure around every corner.She is also the author of the YA Fantasy series The Merblood Saga , which has been a big hit with young fans. Join Selena Flowers as she investigates mermaids, mayhem and magic in Madderly Bay. When Ella is not writing about singing cats, she's kept busy by her two mischievous felines who provide endless inspiration.Available now:Amazon:Publisher:

Ella English

Ella English author

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

X

KATY ON BROADWAY! FIRST BOOK IN THE KITTY IN THE CITY SERIES

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.