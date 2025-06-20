Sober.Buzz Goes Global, Launches 'Spreading The Good BUZZ' Podcast July 7

Sober

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sober is a growing global community founded by entrepreneur, investor and recovery advocate Josh Case. Inspired by his own struggle with alcoholism and addiction, Josh has created a community in which addicts support each other in their recovery journeys. Sober is for those in all stages of recovery and for those that love and support them in their recovery journey. This mission has come to life on Sober's most followed social media @SoberBuzzToken on Instagram where the global community is rapidly growing. A significant number of followers and viewers are in the Middle East with Jordan, Lebanon with Turkey making up 35.1%, Jordan 6% and Lebanon 1.8% of the Sober global audience on Instagram.

Josh talking about his addiction.



Josh discussing codependency, expectations, people pleasing and more.



Josh is not unfamiliar with this region of the world with his travels, studies at Brigham Young University for his degree in Geography with a focus on the Middle East and his time as an executive at ENGIE formally GDF Suez who's history has roots back to the planning and construction of Suez Canal. He served as an executive over greenfield development at ENGIE North America a subsidiary of ENGIE ranked 130th on the 2024 Global Fortune 500. Previous to ENGIE he formed a joint venture with Photosol creating Photosol US Renewable Energy which ENGIE ultimately acquired in one of the industry's largest solar, battery storage and company platform merger & acquisition deals in recent years in 2022. Lastly in 2016 as CEO of Energy Capital Group he lead the development of Utah Solar 1 which was acquired by EDF Renewable Energy a subsidiary of Électricité de France ranked #49 on the 2024 Global Fortune 500 and post closing he consulted for EDF for over six years.

"I have been particularly excited about our following in the Middle East. Having spent significant time studying about the region and traveling earlier this year to Turkey where I had the opportunity to see some of its rich history; I have always had fondness for the Middle East. We have more followers of Sober living in Turkey than anywhere else in the world and once Jordan and Lebanon are added to Turkey it totals 42.9% of our global followers. With the current conflicts ongoing in the Middle East and the stress and uncertainty I can only imagine people living there have in their daily lives I hope Sober is providing a little light, hope and community to those struggling with addiction there,” said Josh Case, founder and CEO of Sober.

Sober has three major initiatives. First, the "Spreading the Good BUZZ" podcast hosted by Josh himself which will debut July 7th, one year and one day from Josh's Sobriety Independence Day, second the Sober online store and lastly setting the public sales date for the $BUZZ token.

"These three initiatives; the "Spreading the Good BUZZ" podcast, announcing the public sale date of the $BUZZ token, and the opening of our online store with the Exclusive Inspirational Collection by Heidi Case brings our growing social media community more opportunities for connection, engagement and enrichment. We want to be able to spread the message of hope and recovery to as many as possible while providing relevant, uplifting and educational content," says Josh.

The Sober Online Store with custom merchandise including the Exclusive Inspirational Collection by Heidi Case is now live.

Heidi Case, Director of Online Content said, "As my sobriety journey has continued to blossom, I've been able to weave together my rekindled love of art and fashion, creating the collection was obvious next step to contribute to our community."

On the Sober Podcast Josh will be real and raw talking openly and honestly about his addiction struggles. Josh has been able to overcome his several decades long dependence on alcohol and drugs that damaged his life. Josh will be hosting guests ranging from celebrities, successful entrepreneurs, business owners, executives as well as professionals in the mental health arena specializing in addiction and recovery. Many of these individuals achieved incredible success but lost themselves or someone they loved to addiction. Sober and Guerrilla Marketing Consultants Platinum Podcast team is collaborating on the podcast production, PR and media.

Josh talking about his addiction.



"I have been blown away by the level of attention and by the explosive growth Sober is experiencing. Our open and honest personal stories are resonating with our growing global community. Through the "Spreading the Good Buzz" podcast we can bring even more awareness, resources and hope to those suffering from addiction and to those who love and support them," says Josh.

Josh discussing codependency, expectations, people pleasing and more.



The public sale of The Sober Token $BUZZ will be October 1, 2025. $BUZZ is Sober's utility token on the Ethereum blockchain designed to empower individuals and families affected by addiction. The $BUZZ token will facilitate the "spreading of the good $BUZZ", help fund sobriety-based philanthropic initiatives while enabling users to engage in a global recovery community via voting on charitable causes, access to virtual, in person events and access to practical premium content designed to support all of us in our recovery together.

"As someone in long-term recovery, I know firsthand the devastating impact of addiction and the power of a supportive community," said Josh Case, "The Sober platform is designed to bring together people from all over the world who want to live a sober life-or help loved ones in recovery-and to provide them with meaningful tools, resources, community and connection."

