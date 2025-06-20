United Nations Mission In South Sudan (UNMISS)-Supported General Court Martial Launches In Wau

MENAFN - African Press Organization) WESTERN BAHR EL GHAZAL, South Sudan, June 20, 2025/APO Group/ --

A military court has officially begun in Wau, the capital of South Sudan's Western Bahr El Ghazal, to hear cases related to allegations of serious misconduct by uniformed personnel from the South Sudan's Peoples Defense Forces (SSPDF).

As judges and legal officers stood to take their oaths, marking the official opening of the proceedings, silence washed over community members. In a country where access to justice is often not available for many people in remote locations, this quiet moment speaks volumes – it's pregnant with hope that even though justice has been delayed, it won't be denied.

For Major General Marech Chietak from this young nation's National Prisons Service, the message is clear.“Noone is above the law, irrespective of the uniform they wear.”

As the general court martial began hearing cases on 18 July, the emphasis remains on fairness, accountability and transparency.

“The overarching principle governing these proceedings is respect for the rule of law,” says Justice Yai Anyuon Akot, a high court judge in Wau.

“Military courts aren't merely about meting out punishments but rather ensuring that people who have been wronged can receive the reparations they deserve, thereby restoring public faith in the justice system,” he added.“It's about building trust between uniformed personnel and community members.”

For their part, community members, while optimistic, still have concerns, reveals Stephen Musa, a civil society representative.

“There is a lot of doubt among people about what will happen if they come forward and report cases,” he said.“People are worried about their safety, confidentiality and some fear retaliation if the verdict doesn't go in their favour,” he stated.“It is our shared responsibility to build trust and ensure survivors are protected and I hope the final outcome of this court will shore up public trust in the system.”

Sam Muhumure, Head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan's (UNMISS) Field Office in Western Bahr El Ghazal, is keenly aware of community sentiment.

"With years of conflict and struggles under their belt, it's understandable that people are apprehensive. Our hope, as UNMISS, is that supporting such military courts is the first step to creating mutual understanding and respect among civilians and military personnel. It's one of the many steps that collectively contribute towards building a lasting peace in South Sudan,” he explains.

The Wau general court martial is expected to hear a total of 28 cases, 15 of which relate to serious crimes such as rape and murder. These proceedings will conclude on 6 July, with judgments and sentencing, followed by a civilian-military dialogue on 7 July to reinforce public understanding of the process and promote trust between communities and the armed forces.

