Darla Z Debuts New Children's Single And Animated Music Video Featuring Bert The Singing Cat

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning singer-songwriter, author, and children's advocate Darla Z has released a brand-new children's single and animated music video titled "Bert the Singing Cat", inspired by one of the most beloved characters from her acclaimed Cat Detectives book series. The toe-tapping tune sung by Darla Z, bursting with color and charm, stars Bert (short for Alberta), a charismatic feline who sings and dances her way into the hearts of viewers young and old.The song tells the story of Bert the Singing Cat who lives on an island and loves to fish. One day Bert's fishing in a boat on the bay when the wind picks up her hat and carries it away. Bert's hat lands upon a seagull's back and the seagull disappears from view. Will Bert get her pink hat back? What about the seagull? This super fun song by Darla Z with its playful theme is extremely appealing and certain to become a family favorite.Created for children ages 3 to 7, Bert the Singing Cat is designed to inspire giggles, dancing, and sing-alongs with its catchy melody and playful lyrics. To Darla Z's delight, the infectious tune is resonating far beyond its intended age group.“Even adults are telling me they can't get the song out of their heads,” says Darla.The animated music video features vibrant visuals and adventuresome storytelling, introducing Bert the Singing Cat as a joyful new character in the world of children's entertainment. With its colorful animation and heartwarming message, the video is poised to become a favorite among families and early childhood educators alike.A Voice That Resonates Across GenerationsDarla Z's dynamic career spans international stages and television specials, with performance credits alongside legends such as Willie Nelson and Wayne Newton, and co-writing collaborations with music icons like Ronnie Wilson of The Gap Band, co-writer of Bruno Mars' mega-hit "Uptown Funk." Her musical catalog includes award-winning songs such as:“To All the Gabbys in the World” – an empowering anthem for survivors of domestic violence, earning over 50 international awards“I've Fallen” – a 1950s-style love song with an award-winning video“Please Help Me Forgive” – winner of the 2024 Intercontinental Music Awards (Gospel/Christian category)“A Love Like This” – an award winning deeply emotional country balladDarla Z's talents have earned high praise from entertainment heavyweights:“Darla's voice is nectar to the ears!” – John Avildsen, Academy Award-Winning Director of Rocky“Darla's unique vocals put her up there with the great ones.” – Ronnie Wilson, The Gap Band“She's a beautiful woman, incredible talent.” – Wayne NewtonShe has also been featured three times on Radar Online's“Hot 100”, reaching the No. 1 spot.Author and AdvocateBefore rising to musical prominence, Darla Z made waves as the author of the Cat Detectives book series for children aged 7 and up. Titles like Finding Your Dream, Tale of Three Amigos, and A South Sea Adventure have been spotlighted by The Humane Society of the United States, New Mexico Magazine, and The Magazine of Southwest Las Vegas. Her holiday favorite Tale of a Christmas Angel became a seasonal bestseller.Darla Z Live From the Hollywood RoomIn addition to music and writing, Darla Z hosts the hit podcast and radio show Darla Z Live From the Hollywood Room on Bootlegger's Music Group Radio, reaching an audience of over 8 million worldwide. The show features in-depth, uplifting conversations with TV Stars, Grammy winners, bestselling authors, and global thought leaders, airing every Monday at 5:45 PM EST via Bootlegger's Music Group Radio App and web site, Spotify and Darla Z's YouTube channel.In addition to Darla Z's animated video, Bert the Singing Cat is available now on all streaming services.Media & Booking ContactBill at CatBOX Entertainment...For more information, visit Darla Z's website at .Social MediaPodcast/Radio ShowDarla Z Live From the Hollywood Room

