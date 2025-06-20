Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
123Invent Inventor Develops New Portable Hair Dryer (KOC-536)


2025-06-20 02:31:22
PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to move around and do other tasks while drying your hair," said an inventor, from Washington, La., "so I invented the PORTABLE HAIR DRYER. My design would serve as a portable alternative to traditional hair dryers."

The invention provides a portable and lightweight hair dryer. In doing so, it can be used at home or while traveling. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also eliminates the hassle of sitting in one position while drying hair. Additionally, the invention features a compact design that is easy to use.

The PORTABLE HAIR DRYER is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Latricia Tyler at 337-692-3009 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

