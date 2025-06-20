Comerica Bank And Kalamazoo Growlers Summer Food Drive Returns To Increase Food Security In Community

Donations to benefit South Michigan Food Bank; Public can claim free Growlers tickets and prizes

DETROIT, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The fourth annual Comerica Bank-Kalamazoo Growlers Summer Food Drive returns Friday, June 20, to benefit the South Michigan Food Bank (SMFB). The public is encouraged to visit local participating Comerica banking centers in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek region to drop off nonperishable food items.

The summer food drive takes place over the next month and concludes on Thursday, July 24. The public can make their final pitch in supporting the drive at the Kalamazoo Growlers home game on Friday, July 25.

"Both Comerica and the Growlers share a deep commitment to support and help those struggling in our community," said Debra Hanes, Comerica Bank Senior Vice President and Retail Regional Director. "The South Michigan Food Bank remains one of our most important resources to assist in providing healthy, nutritious meals to those in need. Our annual summer food drive has received an outpouring of support among community members over the past three years, and we strive to continue increasing our contributions to help SMFB serve our community."

FREE TICKETS AND PRIZES

Donors who drop off nonperishable food items at participating Comerica banking centers in Kalamazoo, Portage and Battle Creek will receive one Growlers ticket voucher for every five items donated. Additionally, those who donate 20 items or more will receive a Growlers-themed prize.

New this year, Comerica Bank-Kalamazoo Growlers Summer Food Drive expands the public's opportunity to participate in contributing to South Michigan Food Bank. Fans attending the July 25 game to see the defending Northwoods League Champions host the Rockford Rivets can donate at the gate. Those donating six or more food items will receive a Growlers bucket hat , courtesy of Comerica Bank.

"We're thrilled to continue our community impact through this initiative and upcoming event," said Kevin Timmer, Kalamazoo Vice President of Partnerships. "Our mission, 'Fun Makes A Difference,' is truly brought to life through this amazing program we have with Comerica Bank and the South Michigan Food Bank. We are so grateful for their continued support."

Participating Kalamazoo, Portage and Battle Creek area Comerica Banking Centers includes:

Kalamazoo



Main Office: 151 S. Rose St.; Kalamazoo, MI 49007

Oakwood: 2025 Whites Road; Kalamazoo, MI 49008

Gull Road: 5560 Gull Road; Kalamazoo, MI 49048 Maple Hill: 5080 W. Main St.; Kalamazoo, MI 49009

Portage

Portage: 7941 S. Westnedge Ave.; Portage, MI 49002

Battle Creek



Central: 49 W. Michigan Ave.; Battle Creek, MI 49017 Springfield: 215 N. 20th St.; Battle Creek, MI 49037

COMMUNITY IMPACT

Since 2022, Comerica and the Growlers have teamed up on the summer food drive that has generated approximately 193,000 meals to provide to members of the community in need. During this partnership, Comerica Bank and the Comerica Charitable Foundation has donated $32,000 to the South Michigan Food Bank.

"The collaborative relationship between Comerica Bank, the Kalamazoo Growler's and South Michigan Food Bank showcases how organizations can work together to improve the lives of our neighbors," said Peter Vogel, South Michigan Food Bank Chief Executive Officer. "Through their generosity and fun spirited events, vital resources are given to support our communities. We extend our gratitude to the caring customers and fans as they too are showing when our community comes together to support one another, we can, and will, end hunger and food insecurity in South Michigan."

KALAMAZOO YOUTH EDUCATION

Comerica's partnership with the Growlers extends beyond the food drive and includes participation in the annual Kalamazoo Growlers Education Day featuring the Kids STEM Fair. On June 2, students from the Kalamazoo Public Schools converged onto Homer Stryker Field for a day of engagement and fun. Members of Comerica's Financial Education Brigade delivered lessons on financial education, including budgeting, saving and investing.

COMERICA BANK PRESENTATION AT HOMER STRYKER FIELD

Comerica and partners will deliver and announce the total amount of food collected for South Michigan Food Bank during the Growlers home game at Homer Stryker Field at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 25. The food donation and charitable contribution will be presented on the field prior to the game's first pitch.

To donate funds or learn more about South Michigan Food Bank, visit smfoodbank/donate .

About Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank, a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated, has served Michigan longer than any other bank with a continuous presence dating back over 175 years to its Detroit founding in 1849. It is the largest bank employer in metro Detroit and has more than 4,300 employees (FTE) statewide. With one of the largest banking center networks in Michigan, Comerica nurtures lifelong relationships with unwavering integrity and financial prudence. Comerica positively impacts the lives of Michigan residents by helping customers be successful, providing financial support that assists hundreds of charitable organizations, and actively participating in Detroit's downtown revitalization. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA ) is a financial services company strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Follow on Facebook: , X: @ComericaBank and Instagram: @comerica_bank .

About The Kalamazoo Growlers

The Kalamazoo Growlers are a premier collegiate summer baseball team competing in the Northwoods League. Since their inaugural season in 2014, the Growlers have quickly become a beloved part of the Kalamazoo community, known for their exciting games, dedicated fans, and unique ballpark experience. The Growlers have a history of pushing the boundaries of baseball entertainment. From viral promotions like "Coach Drake" and "The Streaker" to unique giveaways and themed nights, the team consistently delivers unforgettable experiences for fans of all ages. The Growlers have clinched two Northwoods League championships in 2022 and 2024, solidifying their position as a powerhouse in the league. Their passionate fan base and dedicated players have fueled their success on the field, creating memorable moments that will be cherished for years to come. Beyond baseball, the Growlers are committed to giving back to the Kalamazoo community. The team actively participates in charitable initiatives, supports local businesses, and fosters a positive impact on the region. For more information, please visit growlersbaseball

About South Michigan Food Bank

South Michigan Food Bank works to eliminate hunger throughout its eight-county service area by providing healthy and nutritious food to those in need. They collaborate with over 380 partner agencies to provide programs such as food pantries, fresh food distributions, mobile markets, and backpack programs in Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Lenawee, and St. Joseph counties.

SOURCE Comerica Bank

