Dr. Jeremy Saul Launches National Scholarship To Empower Future Medical Leaders

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark., June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jeremy Saul, a respected family physician, has launched the Dr. Jeremy Saul Scholarship for Medical Students , a national program offering a one-time $1,000 award. This initiative aims to support undergraduate medical students across the U.S. who demonstrate academic promise, compassion, and a commitment to community healthcare, helping to ease their financial burden.

"As a physician who has witnessed the transformative power of compassionate care, I believe in uplifting those who are dedicated to walking this path," said Dr. Jeremy Saul , a board-certified family medicine practitioner. Application Details and Eligibility

Applicants must submit a 500–800 word original essay addressing the prompt:

"Reflect on a personal experience that solidified your passion for a medical career. How do you plan to embody the values of compassion, innovation, and service in your future work as a healthcare professional, and what impact do you hope to make in your community?"

To be eligible, students must:



Be currently enrolled full-time or part-time in an accredited U.S. undergraduate program.



Maintain a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

Express a clear intention to enter the medical or healthcare field.

All submissions must be received via the official application portal no later than February 15, 2026 . The scholarship recipient will be announced on March 15, 2026 , and featured on the official scholarship website and affiliated social media platforms.

A Legacy of Service and Education

A graduate of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and a former Chief Resident, Dr. Jeremy Saul brings decades of clinical experience across family practice, emergency care, and rehabilitation. Dr. Jeremy Saul 's known for his patient-first approach, dedication to mentorship, and advocacy in healthcare education, aiming to empower aspiring professionals through his scholarship by seeking those who mirror his values of empathy, excellence, and service.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are encouraged to begin preparations early to ensure timely submission. Essays will be evaluated based on originality, clarity, relevance to the prompt, and alignment with the values championed by Dr. Saul throughout his medical career.

About Dr. Jeremy Saul

Dr. Jeremy Saul , a family physician in Russellville, Arkansas, is dedicated to patient advocacy and mentoring future medical professionals, launching a scholarship to inspire compassionate and innovative healthcare leaders.

SOURCE Dr. Jeremy Saul Scholarship

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED