Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

123Invent Inventor Develops Flexible Accessory To Support Growing Plants (LBT-3519)


2025-06-20 02:31:22
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH , June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to support the height and width of a plant as it grows," said an inventor, from Rochester, N.Y., "so I invented MCKINNON FARMING. My design helps uplift the plant for strong and healthy growth."

The invention provides an effective way to support the height and thickness of a growing plant. In doing so, it helps strengthen the plant. As a result, it prevents plants from hanging and looking sloppy. The invention features a flexible design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who grow various types of plants, gardeners, farmers, etc.

MCKINNON FARMING is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Al Mc Kinnon at 585-622-2814 or email [email protected].

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN20062025003732001241ID1109701916

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search