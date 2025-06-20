123Invent Inventor Develops Flexible Accessory To Support Growing Plants (LBT-3519)

PITTSBURGH , June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to support the height and width of a plant as it grows," said an inventor, from Rochester, N.Y., "so I invented MCKINNON FARMING. My design helps uplift the plant for strong and healthy growth."

The invention provides an effective way to support the height and thickness of a growing plant. In doing so, it helps strengthen the plant. As a result, it prevents plants from hanging and looking sloppy. The invention features a flexible design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who grow various types of plants, gardeners, farmers, etc.

MCKINNON FARMING is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Al Mc Kinnon at 585-622-2814 or email [email protected].

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED