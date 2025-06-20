Snellings Law Urges North Texans To Stay Safe During Summer Activities

Swimming pool injuries are a common form of injuries in the summer time- and can be very dangerous.

Snellings Law encourages North Texans to take precautions and avoid common summer injuries during outdoor activities and family fun.

- Scott SnellingsFRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As summer heats up across North Texas, Snellings Law is reminding families and individuals to prioritize safety while enjoying the season's outdoor activities. From pool parties and road trips to backyard gatherings, the firm notes that many summer injuries can be avoided with simple precautions.Increased Risk of Preventable InjuriesSummer brings a spike in preventable injuries across the region. Water-related accidents, including drownings and pool injuries, top the list-often due to unsupervised children or inadequate safety measures such as unsecured pool gates and fences.Slip-and-fall injuries are also prevalent around wet surfaces, playgrounds, and poorly maintained outdoor spaces. These accidents can result in broken bones, concussions, and other serious injuries.Texas heat adds further risk: prolonged sun exposure without hydration or proper sun protection can lead to heat exhaustion or heatstroke. Early warning signs include dizziness, nausea, and excessive sweating.Additionally, road travel increases in summer, resulting in more traffic accidents. Distracted and impaired driving remain key contributors to seasonal crashes, endangering both drivers and pedestrians .“Summer should be a time for making great memories, not recovering from injuries,” said Scott Snellings of Snellings Law.“A few simple precautions can help families enjoy the season safely.”Tips for a Safer SummerSnellings Law recommends several ways North Texans can reduce the risk of injury while making the most of summer fun:- Choose splash pads and lifeguarded pools for swimming activities- Explore shaded trails and parks to avoid heat-related illnesses- Attend outdoor events at venues with proper safety measures- Practice backyard safety with slip-resistant surfaces, shade, and hydration- Drive attentively and lawfully, especially in areas with heavy pedestrian and bicycle trafficLegal Support for Summer Injury VictimsWhen property owners, event organizers, or others fail to maintain safe conditions, resulting injuries may lead to legal action. Snellings Law advocates for individuals and families affected by premises liability , pool accidents, and other summer-related incidents.If you or a loved one has been injured due to another party's negligence, the Snellings Law team is dedicated to helping victims secure the compensation they deserve.

