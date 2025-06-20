Fort Bend Women's Center Readies For Bon Voyage Boogie Farewell & Fundraiser On June 28

Attendees photographed at a 2019 Boogie event. Boogie will be a night of high-flying fun featuring dinner, drinks, dancing, and a live auction.

SUGAR LAND, TX, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Final preparations are underway for one of Fort Bend County's most spirited summer events: Bon Voyage Boogie, hosted by Fort Bend Women's Center on Saturday, June 28, 2025, from 6 to 10 PM at Sugar Creek Country Club. The evening brings together community members, supporters, and advocates for a vibrant night of dinner, dancing, drinks, and a live auction-all in support of survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.This year's event comes at a pivotal time for the organization, as CEO Vita Goodell prepares to retire after more than two decades of leadership. The evening will feature a travel-themed farewell as part of the program, marking her transition while keeping the spotlight on the organization's continued mission. In her final months, Goodell remains focused on sustaining the momentum and impact of the work that has guided the organization.“The countdown is on, and we're gearing up for what promises to be a well-attended and memorable evening,” said Leslie Wendland, Chief External Affairs Officer at Fort Bend Women's Center.“Bon Voyage Boogie is more than a fundraiser-it's a powerful reminder of what can happen when a community shows up with purpose and stands behind a mission that changes lives.”Guests will also have the opportunity to participate in a live auction featuring a curated lineup of journeys and experiences, including a romantic getaway for two to the Blue Ridge Mountains of Georgia, a private wine tasting for 20 guests, and more. Auction proceeds will directly fund Fort Bend Women's Center programs and services-including emergency shelter, housing assistance, counseling, and advocacy.The event is supported by a dynamic group of sponsors whose participation helps make Bon Voyage Boogie possible. Fort Bend Women's Center extends special thanks to presenting sponsor PCCA, along with Classic Chevy Sugar Land and Houston Area Chevy Dealer. Sponsorship opportunities remain available for those looking to align their brand with a mission that impacts thousands of lives each year.“We're incredibly thankful for the generosity of our sponsors,” says Patty Holt, Resource Development Director at Fort Bend Women's Center.“Their commitment goes beyond event support-it's a meaningful investment in our community.”Event Details:Location: Sugar Creek Country ClubDate: Saturday, June 28, 2025Time: 6:00 PM – 10:00 PMTickets are $100, and sponsorship packages begin at $3,000. For ticketing and sponsorship inquiries, contact Patty Holt, Resource Development Director, at ... or 281-344-5761.Stay connected: @ftbendwomensctrLooking Ahead: October 15 – 8th Annual Healing & Hope LuncheonFort Bend Women's Center will continue its event season with the 8th Annual Healing & Hope Luncheon, set for October 15, 2025, at the Houston Marriott Sugar Land. Featuring keynote speaker Marcia Clark, the luncheon will spotlight survivor success stories and the ongoing need for community investment in safety and recovery programs.About Fort Bend Women's CenterFort Bend Women's Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has helped more than 61,000 survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault since 1980. Through shelter, counseling, housing, and advocacy, the organization works to empower survivors to survive, revive, and thrive-restoring safety and independence for families across Greater Houston.

