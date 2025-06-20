Rs 94 Lakh Embezzled At CNG Pump In Vadodara 17 Employees Booked
The complaint, filed at Varanama police station, alleges that the employees conspired to siphon off Rs 94,33,086 by falsely recording cash transactions as UPI payments and submitting handwritten accounts that did not match actual receipts.
The FIR was lodged by Varun Navneet Patel (32), a resident of Takshaora Society in Ankhol village and an employee at the petrol pump. Patel named the accused in the complaint, which includes Bezuraj Vasava, Kanu Machhi, Khoda Vasava, Ganesh Pathade, Mehul Patanwadia, Raghuveer Singh Raj, Devendrasinh Dhariya, Natu Padhiyar, Gopalsinh Sindha, Dharik Parmar, Mehul Gohil, Vipul Vasava, Rakesh Vasava, Gopal Machhi, Suresh Vasava, and Praveen Gohil - all of whom were reportedly involved in the misappropriation scheme.
According to police sources, the employees deposited fake accounts over several shifts and collectively misrepresented transactions to pocket the cash. Preliminary internal investigations led to a recovery of Rs 5.05 lakh, but the remaining Rs 94.33 lakh is still unaccounted for. The matter has now reached the police following what the company describes as a serious breach of trust.
Authorities have launched a full investigation, and further legal action is expected as they examine financial records, CCTV footage, and individual statements.
Meanwhile, operators of around eight CNG/petrol pumps in Surat reported their bank accounts were frozen due to suspected cyber fraud by customers -- despite having no role in the crime.
They appealed to the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI), urging the government to limit freezing to fraudulent amounts rather than the full bank account. They also called for a clear protocol to prevent innocent businesses from being unduly penalised.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment