1St Test: Gill, Jaiswal Tons, Pant's Fifty Headline India's Dominant Day In Leeds

MENAFN - IANS) Leeds, June 20 (IANS) A scintillating century by Yashasvi Jaiswal was followed by a sublime hundred on the Test-captaincy debut for Shubman Gill, before Rishabh Pant's typical pyrotechnics got him a rollicking fifty, as the trio ensured India had an absolutely dominating day in the first Test to kick-start the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Headingley on Friday.

On a day in which India's new era began, Jaiswal marked his first Test innings in England with a superb 101 off 159 balls – laced with 16 fours and a six. Gill, coming out to bat at No.4 for the first time, showed his attacking prowess to be not out on 127 off 175 balls, while Pant launched his typical enthralling shots to be unbeaten on 65 off 102 balls and even completed 3000 Test runs as India ended Day One at a commanding 359/3 in 85 overs.

While it was a brilliant day for India with two centurions, England had a tough day as their bowlers were made to toil hard. A wayward bowling performance meant England picked only three wickets – two of which went to skipper Ben Stokes. The final session began with Gill rocking back to cut Shoaib Bashir for four before Stokes used a wide of the crease angle well to hit the top of the off-stump and end Jaiswal's innings.

Pant was right up to the task when he charged down the pitch and slapped over Stokes' head for four, inviting laughter out of astonishment from the England skipper. With some reverse swing on offer and Shoaib Bashir being impressive in his changes of angle, pace, and variations, Gill and Pant were cautious and got boundaries only when the balls were there to hit.

Pant heaved a sigh of relief in the 68th over when his top-edge off Bashir just went over mid-wicket, before bringing out a pull and paddle to collect fours, before dancing down the pitch to loft the off-spinner for six.

A fluent Gill then raised his Test century on captaincy debut in 140 balls with a sumptuous cover drive for four off Tongue and indulged in some animated celebrations in what was also just his second hundred in the format outside India.

After that, Gill pulled and cut Josh Tongue for boundaries, even as Pant got his fifty with a toe-end on a slog-sweep off Chris Woakes, fetching him a quirky four. After Gill slashed Carse for four, an audacious Pant lofted Carse and Woakes for four and six respectively to end a sensational day of Test cricket for India.

Brief scores:

India 359/3 in 85 overs (Shubman Gill 127 not out, Yashasvi Jaiswal 101; Rishabh Pant 65 not out; Ben Stokes 2-43, Brydon Carse 1-70) against England