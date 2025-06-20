Central African Republic: Breakthrough As Ex-Combatants Of Rebel Group Are Convicted For War Crimes And Crimes Against Humanity But Trial Tarnished By Absence Of Four Defendants

MENAFN - African Press Organization) LONDON, United Kingdom, June 20, 2025/APO Group/ --

Reacting to the news that the Special Criminal Court has convicted six former combatants of the Popular Front for the Rebirth of the Central African Republic (Front populaire pour la renaissance de la Centrafrique) for crimes against humanity and war crimes, Alice Banens, Legal Adviser at Amnesty International, said:

“The decision handed down by the Special Criminal Court (SCC) in the Ndélé 2 case represents a breakthrough in the fight against impunity for serious crimes committed in the Central African Republic. Light has been shed on the atrocities committed in Ndélé in March 2020.

“However, four of the six people found guilty and given heavy sentences were convicted in absentia. Amnesty International considers that the defendant's right to be present at their trial, to prepare their defence with their lawyer, and to address the Court directly are pillars of the right of defence, without which there can be no fair trial.

“Several suspects who are accused of serious crimes and subject to arrest warrants from the SCC are still at large. This situation continues to deprive victims of their right to truth, justice and effective reparation. The execution of arrest warrants is essential if the fight against impunity is not to be selective.”

Background

In the Ndélé 2 case, six defendants were found guilty of crimes against humanity, including murder, attempted murder, inhuman acts and persecution, and war crimes, and sentenced to between 18 and 25 years' imprisonment. In March 2020, the town of Ndélé, in the north-east of the country, was attacked by members of the Popular Front for the Rebirth of the Central African Republic, an armed group from the former Séléka coalition. The violence left dozens dead and displaced hundreds of people.

The Special Criminal Court is a hybrid court set up in the Central African Republic in 2018. It is composed of Central African and non-Central African judges and personnel. It was created to investigate, prosecute and judge the most serious crimes committed since 2003.

The Ndélé 2 case is the third to be heard by the SCC since the effective start of its judicial work, following the Paoua and Ndélé 1 cases.

In 2020 and 2021 , Amnesty International published two reports analyzing the challenges facing the SCC. The organization called for increased support for the Court and greater transparency.

