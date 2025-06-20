'No Need To Leave': Dubai Marina Fire Victims To Continue At Shelters After KT Report

Hundreds of Marina Pinnacle fire victims who were earlier asked to vacate their temporary shelters by noon on Friday, June 20, can finally breathe a little easier. An official from Bunat Al Mustaqbil Owners Association, which manages Marina Pinnacle Tower (also known as Tiger Tower), confirmed to Khaleej Times on Friday that accommodation for all displaced residents has now been extended until further notice.

“Yes, we have extended for everyone until further notice,” the official said, without offering further details.

The move comes hours after Khaleej Times reported that nearly 350 residents across four locations-Millennium Al Barsha, Samaya Hotel Apartments in Wadi Al Safa 3, Samaya Hotel in Deira, and Nobles Tower in Business Bay-had been given notices asking them to vacate by 12 noon on June 20.

At Millennium Al Barsha, residents said they were informed by staff that they were no longer required to leave. MZ, who is staying at the hotel, told Khaleej Times:“The staff at the reception told me not to worry. They said we don't need to check out and can stay for now. It was a huge relief.”

Another Marina Pinnacle Tower resident staying at Nobles Tower, a 53-storey building in Business Bay, said:“Building security staff went around all the apartments. They said police told them no one has to leave. Management has asked them to collect our details like IDs and tenancy contracts so that's what they're doing,” she said.

At Samaya Hotel Apartments in Wadi Al Safa, where this journalist visited on Thursday evening, anxious residents expressed relief.“We've been sitting with our bags packed all morning,” said one man.“Now they've told us we can stay, and we're thankful. But we still need clarity. Some sort of written assurance would help.”

At Samaya Hotel in Deira, a resident said: "There's been no official notice, but I think it must be true as it's past noon and I'm still here,” said one resident.

Meanwhile Dubai Police clarified that only residents without valid lease agreements were initially asked to vacate emergency accommodations arranged after the fire.

"Dubai Police has proactively stepped in to assist residents who were asked to leav temporary shelters due to the absence of valid lease agreements," the police said in a statement.

Authorities added that while Dubai Police, Civil Defence, and the property owner were not legally required to house individuals without tenancy contracts, they acted“with compassion as part of Dubai's people-first crisis response approach.”

Dubai Police said they personally contacted affected residents and worked with the Dubai Resilience Centre to arrange alternative accommodation for those in need.

The statement stressed that Dubai authorities remain committed to ensuring all residents are safe, informed, and supported, in line with the emirate's comprehensive crisis management framework.

Help continues to pour in

Meanwhile, support efforts continu for those without any housing. A WhatsApp group called 'Accommodation for Tiger Towers', started by Australian expat Sevgi Anar, has become a lifeline for scores still stranded.

Anar, who lives across from the fire-ravaged building, has been negotiating discounted rates with hotels and matching those in need with individuals offering spare rooms.

“Many of the people who need help were in shared accommodations. It's a huge challenge, but we're not giving up,” she said, while helping a couple check into a hotel on Friday afternoon.“People are still stepping up. The community spirit is incredible .”

On June 13, a massive fire broke out at Marina Pinnacle Tower, a 67-storey residential skyscraper in Dubai Marina also referred to locally as Tiger Tower. The fire erupted around 9.30pm and was brought under control by early morning . The Dubai Media Office later confirmed that all 3,820 residents from 764 apartments had been safely evacuated. No injuries were reported.