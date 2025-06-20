UAE Now 'India's Closest Partner' In Region, Says Envoy

India and the UAE are redefining their relationship, with the UAE emerging as one of India's most significant global partners-symbolising not only a hub of innovation and investment but also a deepening diplomatic and economic bond.

That's according to Indian Ambassador to the UAE, Sanjay Sudhir who was speaking at the 'News9 Global Summit UAE' on Thursday.

The event, themed 'India-UAE: Partnership for Prosperity and Progress,' was held at Taj Dubai, featuring policymakers, business leaders, tech executives, Bollywood stars, and influencers from the UAE and India.

Sudhir said,“This city, this country symbolises the energy of very different magnitude altogether. The UAE brings together people, the best minds, cutting-edge technology, and investment, and also provides a platform for ideas. But most importantly, India's relationship with the UAE is very special - and today, the UAE is perhaps India's closest partner in this part of the world," highlighting the growing strategic ties.

The ambassador noted several recent milestones that underline this expanding partnership.“Last year, we also witnessed the signing of the bilateral investment treaty which has further strengthened investor confidence on both sides. Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from the UAE into India reached approximately $4.5 million last year.”

Cumulatively, the UAE has invested nearly $22 billion in FDI into India - an impressive feat, given that the UAE is a relatively new entrant among India's major foreign investors.

Sudhir also emphasised the importance of a local currency trade settlement mechanism that allows bilateral transactions to be conducted in Indian rupees, further asserting the growing economic independence and confidence in domestic currencies.

“This step is such an important step towards asserting the confidence we have in our own currency,” he said, referring to the agreement enabling rupee-based trade.

Among other notable developments is the UAE's launch of its national payment card, Jaywan, last year - a move seen as a step toward strengthening digital and financial cooperation between the two countries.

Bilateral trade between India and the UAE has already crossed the $100 billion mark, an increase of 17 per cent year-on-year, further reinforcing their position as key economic allies.

Startup synergy

Consul General of India in Dubai, Satish Sivan, echoed the ambassador's sentiments and shed further light on the economic momentum between the two countries.

“Today, India is the UAE's second-largest trading partner and largest export destination, while the UAE ranks as India's third-largest trading partner and second-largest export destination."

“He also emphasised the broader vision and strategic framework driving this partnership.“It is about a shared vision for a dynamic, interconnected and innovation driven future. It is also a framework enabling investment, institutional partnerships and strategic cooperation across sectors. Indian MSMEs, for one, can benefit immensely through this wide network of CEPA agreements that UAE has concluded.”

“A stellar example of this vision is the Bharat Mart, a dedicated platform for Indian MSMEs being launched at Jebel Ali port by 2026 it will empower Indian enterprises to reach Gulf, Middle East and African Markets, leveraging the UAE's, especially Dubai's world class logistics infrastructure,” he said.

Sivan also showcased the startup synergy, adding,“India's dynamic startup ecosystem over 159,000 startups and nearly 120 unicorns is increasingly engaging with UAE platforms like DIFC Innovation Hub and events like expand North Star, paving the way for collaborative Innovation. Regulatory alignment under CEPA is opening UAE $50 billion healthcare market to Indian pharmaceuticals, diagnostics and delivering quality, affordable and innovative products.”

UAE a vision in motion

Barun Das, MD & CEO of TV9 Network, aptly described the UAE as“a vision in motion,” highlighting how, since its founding in 1971, the country has been shaped by visionary leaders who turned bold ambitions into reality.

At the News9 Global Summit UAE, Das also hosted two riveting sessions under the 'On Stage' edition of Dialogue - one with actor, producer, and entrepreneur Suniel Shetty, and the other with trendsetting TV and film producer Ektaa R. Kapoor.

Another compelling voice at the summit was actor and UAE resident Vivek Oberoi. In a session titled 'The Second Act,' Oberoi spoke candidly about his journey from Bollywood stardom to becoming a bold entrepreneur and investor. He shared how passion, purpose, and perseverance helped him script a powerful second chapter in his life.

Meanwhile, Barun Das reflected further on the UAE's remarkable trajectory.

He said,“I can only imagine the challenges and impediments they must have encountered at every step of executing their audacious feat. Yet the persistent, creative, thriving, progressing country...is the envy of the rest of the world. UAE is a nation that matters not just in the region but across the globe. It's world class, prosperous and safe cities become hubs of global business, innovation, investment and culture.

“I'm not just talking about Dubai's tallest building in the world - the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall - the world's largest shopping experience, or the beautiful Swami Narayan temple in Abu Dhabi that stands as a shining example of this nation's unquestioning love for anyone in the world. The UAE success lies in its unique DNA that it has created for itself,” adding that it is a powerful blend of resilience, opportunity, and forward-thinking that continues to set it apart.