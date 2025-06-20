Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IAEA Chief Warns Strike On Iran's Bushehr Plant Would Create Nuclear Disaster

2025-06-20 02:17:12
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

United Nations, United States: The head of the UN atomic watchdog warned Friday that an Israeli strike on Iran's southern nuclear plant of Bushehr could trigger a regional disaster, adding that radiation had not yet been detected in the conflict.

"Countries of the region have reached out directly to me over the past few hours to express their concerns, and I want to make it absolutely and completely clear -- in case of an attack on the Bushehr nuclear power plant, a direct hit would result in a very high release of radioactivity," Rafael Grossi told the UN Security Council

