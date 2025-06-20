Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NBA Superstar Kevin Durant Partners With Qatar Sports Investments For PSG Collaboration

2025-06-20 02:16:25
The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Sports Investments, the majority-owner of European Champions Paris Saint-Germain, has signed an investment and strategic partnership agreement with Kevin Durant, one of the most decorated US basketball players of all time and a leading investor in sports and entertainment properties.

The deal will see Durant – via his media and investment arm Boardroom, with entrepreneur and long-time business partner Rich Kleiman – acquire a direct minority stake in the Club.

In August 2024, Durant – the two-time NBA Champion, four-time Olympic gold medalist, MVP, and fifteen-time NBA All-Star – partnered with Paris Saint-Germain through Arctos Partners, a minority shareholder in the Club.

Earlier this week, Qatar Sports Investments and Boardroom Sports Holdings – Durant's personal investment vehicle which holds stakes in a range of leading sports teams and leagues – signed a share purchase and strategic partnership agreement whereby Durant has become a direct minority shareholder in Paris Saint-Germain.

As part of the relationship, Boardroom and Qatar Sports Investments will partner on a wide-series of commercial, investment, and content initiatives; and Durant will support the Club on its continued sports and business diversification and growth – including co-developing merchandise and original media content; advising on the Club's US and other international markets strategy; supporting PSG for Communities (the Club's charitable foundation and fundraising arm); and consulting on Paris Saint-Germain's multi-sport strategy including potential plans in basketball.

Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, Chairman of Qatar Sports Investments said,“QSI is pleased to welcome Kevin Durant as a direct shareholder in Paris Saint-Germain and strategic partner of our Group. We continually seek to elevate the Club and our broader portfolio through high-impact partnerships that bring strategic value, innovation, and global perspective. Together with Kevin, we look forward to developing ambitious initiatives that will drive the continued global growth of Paris Saint-Germain and QSI.”

Kevin Durant said,“It is an honour to partner with QSI and be a shareholder in Paris Saint-Germain – a Club and a city that is so close to my heart. This club has big plans ahead, and I can't wait to be a part of the next phase of growth; and to explore new investment opportunities with QSI.”

