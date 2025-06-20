Alectra Marks Indigenous History Month With Key Achievement Towards Truth And Reconciliation Efforts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alectra announced today its achievement of Phase 1 certification in the Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations (PAIR) program, marking an important milestone in its ongoing commitment to advancing Truth and Reconciliation. The announcement coincides with National Indigenous History Month, a time to reflect on the diverse cultures, contributions, and histories of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Peoples.

Offered by the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business (CCIB), PAIR is a progressive certification framework that evaluates and strengthens corporate performance in Indigenous relations. Completion of Phase 1 signals Alectra's commitment to building respectful, reciprocal, and meaningful relationships with Indigenous communities across its service territory.

“As an organization operating on the traditional territories of Indigenous Nations, we recognize that reconciliation is not a one-time act, but a continued responsibility that requires action, accountability, and partnership,” said Brian Bentz, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alectra Inc.“Marking this milestone during National Indigenous History Month and approaching National Indigenous Peoples Day, reinforces our commitment to learning, listening, and engaging.”

Key elements of Alectra's Phase 1 certification include:



Alectra's Indigenous Relations Policy : A guiding framework that outlines Alectra's commitments across leadership, employment, business development, and community relationships.

Leadership Statement : A formal affirmation of Alectra's support for reconciliation and its responsibility to promote equitable Indigenous relations.

The PAIR Working Group : A cross-functional employee team focused on implementing a transparent and culturally aware approach to Indigenous engagement.

Identifying Indigenous Communities: A respectful and collaborative process to identify Indigenous communities within Alectra's service area to support shared objectives. Cultural Awareness Training – Company-wide learning initiatives to build knowledge, understanding, and allyship among employees.



Phase 1 certification lays the foundation for Alectra's broader Indigenous strategy. Work is already underway to advance toward Phase 2 and Phase 3 of the PAIR program, which will deepen Alectra's commitments and ensure its activities continue to align with the priorities of Indigenous communities.

To learn more about Alectra's 2025 Community Support Plan, visit: alectra.com/investing-people-alectras-2025-community-support-plan .

About Alectra's Family of Companies

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future.

