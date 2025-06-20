Survey Shows Rising Depression Rates While Demand Grows For Effective Mental Health Solutions

People all over the world use Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard to increase their mental wellness, confidence and happiness in life.

- Dr. Anne DunevLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A startling Gallup survey revealed that nearly 30% of adults now report having been diagnosed with depression at some point in their lives-a sharp increase of nearly 10 percentage points since 2015. Even more concerning, 17.8% are currently experiencing or being treated for depression, the highest level ever recorded by Gallup. These rising numbers highlight a growing urgency-not just for greater awareness, but for mental health solutions that go beyond symptom management and address the root causes of emotional suffering.With this in mind, naturopathic practitioner and certified homeopath, Dr. Anne Dunev poses the question,“What is mental wellness? We want to feel positive about ourselves and not suffer from anger, fear, grief or other debilitating emotions. But how do you get rid of painful thoughts and feelings when life becomes overwhelming?"According to recent studies, 82% of surveyed U.S. citizens want to improve their mental health by reducing their stress and anxiety. Even more, 86% state that mental health is a positive topic and important to them. The growing awareness is fueling demand for means to increase well-being.Dr. Dunev continues,“There is a method I have found effective to get to the root cause of mental wellness, and it comes from a book called Dianetics. The interesting thing about this approach is that it provides a precise procedure to remove barriers to a well-functioning mind.”Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard is the all-time bestselling book on the human mind that delivers revolutionary and practical solutions for individuals to alleviate unwanted emotions like stress and anxiety. Just as it did when it was first published in 1950, Dianetics continues to garner accolades.Krisha Crosley, natural birth trainer and coach says, "I used to be shy, introverted and insecure. But after reading Dianetics and putting the information to use, I am a completely different person. I am confident, outgoing, positive and a very productive woman. I love who I am, and I love helping others achieve a happy life."With more than 22 million copies in circulation across 160 nations and translated in 50 languages, Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health transforms lives across the globe. Dianetics groups, courses and weekend seminars provide opportunities for individuals to apply its techniques to actively achieve their goals for self-improvement and mental wellness.Bridge Publications, located in Los Angeles, California, is the publisher of the nonfiction works of international best-selling author L. Ron Hubbard. For more information, visit and .

