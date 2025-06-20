Marshall Advertising Fosters Community And Connection Through Unique Client And Vendor Open Houses

Marshall Advertising's open houses bring clients and vendors together to connect, collaborate, and give back to the Tampa Bay community.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Twice a year, Marshall Advertising hosts open houses at its Tampa office to bring together clients, vendors, and staff for in-person conversations, connections, and community support. These events have become a consistent touchpoint that reflects the agency's appreciation for the people behind its work and its ongoing commitment to giving back locally.

The gatherings are designed to foster networking and allow clients and vendors to connect with each other, and with members of the Marshall team, they may not work with day to day. It's a simple but meaningful way to strengthen relationships and express gratitude.

“Our clients and vendors play a key role in what we do,” said Jennifer Marshall, CEO.“These events are a chance to connect face-to-face, introduce people across our network, and acknowledge the contributions they make to our success and vice versa.”

Attendees often describe the open houses as a valuable opportunity to reconnect with longtime industry colleagues in a relaxed setting, while also supporting a meaningful local cause.

“I had an incredible time at the Marshall open house! It was a fantastic opportunity not only to support an amazing charity but also to reconnect with friends and colleagues in the business whom I've known for many years,” said Kelly Mikes, Director of Sales at WFTS-TV.“This event truly highlights the strength of our community, and I always cherish the chance to connect with others in our industry. A heartfelt thank you to Jennifer and Kevin for creating such a wonderful gathering that brings us all together for a great cause!”

Each open house also includes a charitable component focused on a local nonprofit. Attendees are encouraged to bring donations or contribute online, and the Marshall team follows up with hands-on volunteering. Over the years, these events have led to thousands of dollars in donations, over a hundred hours of volunteer hours, and an abundance of much-needed items for Tampa Bay nonprofits.

"Beyond the business connections, these open houses are truly about strengthening the fabric of our community," added Kevin Marshall, Co-founder. "It's incredibly rewarding to see our network come together to support such vital local causes, making a tangible difference right here in Tampa Bay."

That impact is deeply felt by the nonprofits involved.“At The Spring, we witness every day how one act of generosity can change the course of someone's life,” said Meghan Landolfi, Donor Engagement Manager at The Spring of Tampa Bay .“Your support doesn't just provide a safe place to stay, but brings comfort, dignity, and resources for survivors to rebuild their lives.”

Local charities supported through these efforts include:

-Humane Society of Tampa Bay: Provides shelter, medical care, and adoptions for animals in need.

-Children's Dream Fund : Grants dreams to children with life-threatening illnesses. (Marshall Advertising co-founder Kevin Marshall has served on the board since 2008)

-Feeding Tampa Bay: Through the WISH (Women Inspired to Solve Hunger) initiative, works to end hunger in the community.

-The Spring of Tampa Bay: Offers safe shelter, support, and programs for survivors of domestic violence.

The open houses reflect Marshall Advertising's strong ties to the Tampa Bay area, not just as a place of business, but as the community the agency has been part of for over 25 years.

About Marshall Advertising

Marshall Advertising is a women-owned agency based in Tampa, specializing exclusively in media buying and planning. With more than 25 years of experience, the agency has managed hundreds of millions in ad spend, driven by a focused approach, strategic execution, and a strong commitment to innovation and measurable results.

