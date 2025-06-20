ASI To Host Yoga Day Celebrations At 81 Historic Sites, Entry Fee Waived Across All Monuments
Aligned with this year's theme of 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health', this grand Yoga festival aims to promote the timeless connection between India's cultural heritage and ancient wellness practices.
Announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 'Mann Ki Baat' address in March 2025, the theme underscores Yoga's role in fostering harmony not only within ourselves but also with the environment.
Thousands of participants will come together to practise Yoga at iconic historical sites such as Purana Qila (Delhi), Gol Gumbaz (Karnataka), Konark Sun Temple (Odisha), Chittorgarh Fort (Rajasthan), Elephanta Caves (Maharashtra) and 76 other historical places under ASI. These sessions will underscore the importance of holistic health and environmental consciousness deeply rooted in yogic philosophy.
The celebrations will witness the presence of the Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah at Adalaj Vav, Ahmedabad; Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri at Safdarjung Tomb, Delhi; Minister of Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal at Kanheri Caves, Mumbai; Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi at Group of temples at Pattadakal along with other key dignitaries across different locations.
The main event will be held in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh and will be graced by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. It will be live-streamed across India, where Yoga celebrations are being conducted.
Yoga is one of the many gifts India has given to the world, and recognising its significance, the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in 2014, during the session of the General Assembly.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment