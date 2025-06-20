Notorious Maoist Commander Akhilesh Singh Bhokta Surrenders In Bihar
The dreaded Maoist, carrying a reward of Rs 3 lakh, surrendered under sustained pressure from continuous operations and raids by Bihar Police and central paramilitary forces.
According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anand Kumar, Akhilesh Bhokta, a resident of Kachnar village under Chhakarbandha block, had been involved in over 17 Maoist-related incidents across Gaya and Aurangabad districts.
He was considered a key operative in the region, known for orchestrating deadly ambushes and arson.
“He was active as a sub-zonal commander and remained underground for the last 10 years. His surrender marks a significant blow to Maoist operations in the Chhakarbandha area,” said SSP Anand Kumar.
Following his surrender, Bhokta provided crucial information that led to the recovery of 60 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), each weighing approximately one kilogram, from the forests of Kachnar village.
These materials were immediately neutralized on the spot with the help of CRPF, SSB, BSP, and local police units.
Bhokta's criminal record includes an arson attack on a solar plant in Mahapur (Amas PS).
Under Dev police station, he shot an individual and burnt seven vehicles. He also detonated an IED in Lutua police station's limits, where one sub-inspector was martyred and two constables sustained critical injuries.
He was involved in the murder of four villagers by strangulating them under the jurisdiction of Dumaria police station.
SSP Kumar confirmed that Bhokta will be rehabilitated under the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, which includes financial assistance, vocational training, and resettlement support.
The move is expected to boost the morale of security forces and could encourage other Maoists to give up arms.
“We believe this surrender will help cleanse the Chhakarbandha region of Naxalite influence. Our operations will continue until full peace is restored,” Kumar added.
