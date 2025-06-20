123Invent Inventors Develop Convenient Way To Wrap Gifts (IPL-841)

PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a simple and time saving way to wrap gifts," said one of two inventors, from Marion, Ind., "so we invented the QUICK- WRAP. Our design eliminates hassles, and it prevents sloppy or disheveled gifts."

The invention provides a quick and easy means to wrap gifts. In doing so, it eliminates the need for scissors and tape. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it enhances the appearance of wrapped gifts. The invention features a versatile and environmentally friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population.

The QUICK- WRAP is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Samuel & Jennifer Iweajunwa at 765-677-0639 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

