Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

123Invent Inventors Develop Convenient Way To Wrap Gifts (IPL-841)


2025-06-20 02:10:06
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a simple and time saving way to wrap gifts," said one of two inventors, from Marion, Ind., "so we invented the QUICK- WRAP. Our design eliminates hassles, and it prevents sloppy or disheveled gifts."

The invention provides a quick and easy means to wrap gifts. In doing so, it eliminates the need for scissors and tape. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it enhances the appearance of wrapped gifts. The invention features a versatile and environmentally friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population.

The QUICK- WRAP is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Samuel & Jennifer Iweajunwa at 765-677-0639 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN20062025003732001241ID1109701768

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search