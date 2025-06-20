MEDVA Appoints Jonathan Zalk As Chief Revenue Officer To Accelerate Growth Remote Healthcare Staffing

HENDERSON, Nev., June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MEDVA, a physician-founded leader in HIPAA-compliant virtual staffing solutions for healthcare organizations, has appointed Jonathan Zalk as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With more than 25 years of experience scaling high-growth healthcare teams, Zalk will lead MEDVA's commercial strategy-driving expansion across core markets and deepening the company's impact on operational performance in medical and dental practices.

MEDVA welcomes Jonathan Zalk as CRO-fueling our next phase of growth in healthcare staffing excellence.

Jonathan Zalk Joins MEDVA as CRO to Lead Strategic Expansion in Virtual Healthcare Staffing

" Jon Zalk is a transformational leader with the strategic discipline and experience to take MEDVA to the next level, " said Christine Kowalczyk, CEO of MEDVA. " He has consistently delivered exceptional results across sales, marketing, and business development in high-growth organizations, and we're thrilled to have him on board. "

Prior to joining MEDVA, Zalk served as Chief Commercial Officer at Performance Home Medical, where he led the national expansion and increased revenue 19% in his first year. Previously, he was CEO of JQ Medical, where drove the company's highest-ever revenue growth, streamlined operations, and increased customer retention to 95%. He also held senior leadership roles at Solara Medical, Acelity, DJO Global, and Apria Healthcare.

" I'm excited to join MEDVA at a pivotal point in its journey, " said Zalk. " The need for structured, scalable, and cost-effective operational support in healthcare has never been greater. MEDVA is uniquely positioned to meet this demand with its physician-founded model, exceptional talent, and commitment to quality. "

Zalk's appointment signals MEDVA's continued investment in operational structure, client-focused innovation, and healthcare leadership. His role will help advance MEDVA's mission to deliver secure, efficient, and cost-effective remote staffing solutions tailored to the demands of today's healthcare businesses.

About MEDVA

MEDVA is a physician-founded leader in HIPAA-compliant virtual staffing solutions for healthcare practices and organizations. Specializing in remote medical assistants and administrative support, MEDVA helps providers streamline operations, reduce costs, and deliver better care. Combining clinical expertise with rigorous training and secure technology, MEDVA delivers high-quality staffing tailored to the demands of today's healthcare environment. Learn more at .

Media Contact

Jon Zalk

877-696-3382

[email protected]

SOURCE MEDVA

