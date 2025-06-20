INICIOTM Multi-Slide Door Delivers Expansive Views, Effortless Movement, And Design-Driven Flexibility

*Architect-driven design meets American performance in the newest innovation from BMD Manufacturing.*

GALT, Calif., June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INICIOTM, a brand of BMD Manufacturing, has launched its new multi-slide door system, a precision-engineered solution for indoor-outdoor living in modern residential design. Inspired by European minimalism and manufactured to meet U.S. performance standards, this aluminum multi-slide system combines expansive glass, smooth movement, and design flexibility for high-end applications.

INICIO Modern Aluminum Multi Slide

As the "bringing the outdoors in" trend continues to shape residential architecture, design professionals are seeking wider openings that welcome light, air, and uninterrupted views. The INICIO multi-slide door is engineered to meet those priorities with clean profiles and refined operation.

Architectural simplicity, built for impact The system features narrow stiles and rails, a flush sill option, and a quiet European carriage system for smooth panel movement. Individual panels can reach up to 70 square feet-up to 12 feet in height and up to 8 feet in width-with unlimited tracks available for large-format openings.

Custom colors. Split finishes. Maximum flexibility. INICIO offers standard finishes in clear anodized and black anodized, both delivering lasting architectural appeal. For expanded design control, over 200 powder coat color options are available, all finished to meet AAMA 2604 standards.

The system supports split-finish capability, allowing different colors on the interior and exterior of each door. This gives architects the freedom to match interior palettes while coordinating with an independent exterior design. Custom color matching is also available on request.

High-performance glass by Saint-Gobain INICIO multi-slide doors use high-efficiency Low E3 glass manufactured by Saint-Gobain. Two performance configurations are available:



Low E3 – CLX 61/29: Ideal for hot climates or strong solar exposure. Offers lower solar heat gain and higher exterior reflectivity. Low E3 – CLX 70/33: Allows more daylight transmission while maintaining thermal performance. A strong option for balanced natural lighting.

Both glass options feature argon gas fill and triple silver Low E coatings for energy efficiency, UV protection, and clarity.

Secure hardware and integrated screen options Hardware options include AmesburyTruth ® and HOPPE® systems with flush handles and optional keyed exterior access, available in silver, black, or white. Centor ® retractable screens are available to enhance ventilation and comfort without compromising sightlines.

Warranty and availability INICIO multi-slide doors are backed by a 10-10-5 warranty: 10 years on finish, 10 years on glass, and 5 years on hardware. The product is now available through authorized dealers.

To explore configurations, finish options, and project inspiration, visit

Media Contact: Michael Anderson

Marketing Manager BMD Manufacturing

209-915-3174 [email protected]

**About BMD, Inc.** INICIO is part of BMD Manufacturing, a division of BMD, Inc. Headquartered in Galt, California, BMD, Inc. operates more than 20 businesses and locations nationwide and represents a portfolio of over 30 brands.

BMD Manufacturing includes INICIO Windows + Doors (steel and aluminum exterior windows and doors), Glenview Doors (high-design entry and interior doors), and Carriage House Door Company (custom wood and steel garage doors). Together, these brands serve architects, builders, and design professionals seeking performance-driven, design-forward solutions for the residential market.

SOURCE INICIO Windows + Doors

