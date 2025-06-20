Kuwait Celebrates National Day At Expo 2025 Osaka With A Striking Showcase Of Culture, Vision And Purpose

The State of Kuwait marked its National Day at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, with a celebration that captivated audiences and strengthened the pavilion's growing reputation as one of the most compelling destinations at the global event. The day's activities brought together dignitaries, Expo visitors and international media in a vibrant tribute to Kuwait's heritage, identity and forward-looking vision.

The celebrations began with a parade featuring more than 100 participants, dressed in traditional attire and accompanied by music and movement. The procession drew large crowds across the Expo site, attracting attention for its energy, colour and cultural authenticity.

The official ceremony took place at the National Day Hall within the Expo premises and featured a special presentation of the Visionary Lighthouse Show. This performance combined visual storytelling, choreography and sound to reflect Kuwait's transformation from its cultural roots to its aspirations under the New Kuwait 2035 vision. The show resonated deeply with audiences and offered an inspiring expression of national pride and global engagement.

Speaking about the National Day celebrations, His Excellency Mr Salem Al Watyan, Commissioner General of the State of Kuwait Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, said:“Our National Day celebration reflects the spirit of Kuwait. It is a moment to honour our heritage and share our hopes for a future built on progress, partnership and innovation. Expo 2025 gives us a powerful opportunity to engage with the world, and we are proud to be part of this global platform.”

Later, guests were invited to the Kuwait Pavilion to enjoy a traditional folklore performance and an evening light show illuminating the pavilion's distinctive façade. Projected visuals celebrating Kuwaiti culture and symbolism brought the structure to life, drawing admiration from the diverse international audience.

Since its opening, the Kuwait Pavilion has emerged as one of the most popular and talked-about experiences at Expo 2025 Osaka. Located in the Empowering Lives district, the pavilion's bold architecture, immersive exhibitions and powerful narrative have attracted thousands of visitors each day.

The Kuwait Pavilion offers a multi-sensory, interactive journey that takes visitors through Kuwait's rich heritage and ambitious outlook for the future. The experience blends immersive storytelling and digital exhibitions to highlight the country's commitment to sustainability, innovation and global collaboration.

