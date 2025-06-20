Swiss Nuclear Power Plant Decommissioning Reaches Halfway Mark

Français fr Le démantèlement de la centrale de Mühleberg à mi-parcours Original Read more: Le démantèlement de la centrale de Mühleberg à mi-parcour

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The first decommissioning of a nuclear power plant in Switzerland, at Mühleberg, is halfway complete. This content was published on June 20, 2025 - 10:28 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Work on the 11-year project is proceeding according to plan.

Of the 13,000 tonnes of metal structures, 6,700 have already left the shutdown nuclear power plant, Stefan Klute, project manager for the decommissioning, told the Keystone-ATS news agency.

Decommissioning of BKW's nuclear power plant began in January 2020. By the end of 2030, all radioactive materials should have been removed from the plant and the actual dismantling of the nuclear power plant should be complete.

Although the way in which a nuclear power plant is dismantled is internationally tried and tested, this work nevertheless has a certain pioneering character, according to Klute.

“As far as the necessary administrative procedures are concerned, we are pioneering the way for subsequent decommissioning projects,” he said.

