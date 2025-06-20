Every Other Swiss Worker Wants More Frequent Home Office

Deutsch de Fast jeder Zweite wünscht sich mehr Home-Office Original Read more: Fast jeder Zweite wünscht sich mehr Home-Offic

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Flexible working has become indispensable for many Swiss employees. According to a survey, almost one in two wants to work from home more, while a four-day week is also attractive to many. This content was published on June 20, 2025 - 11:08 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“The desire for flexible working hours is strong throughout Switzerland,” writes HR Campus in a report published on Friday. According to a representative survey of around 1,500 employees, almost one in two people would like to work more from home.

+ Working from home: how it began

This is despite the fact that 41% of employees are already able to work from home. Some 27% also dream of a four-day working week.

In general, SME employees in particular want more flexible working models. The HR experts explain this by the fact that large companies often already offer flexible models such as“flexitime”, i.e. flexible clocking in and out.

Influence on satisfaction

According to the study, working from home has a noticeable effect on satisfaction. Both the job and the work-life balance are clearly rated higher.

Incidentally, there is no divide in terms of satisfaction. By and large, there is a consistent picture for German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland.

However, there are sector-specific differences: for example, employees in the healthcare and medical sectors are significantly less satisfied with their job than members of other professional groups.

More More Record number of home office jobs advertised in Switzerland

This content was published on Apr 28, 2025 More jobs with the option of flexible working are being advertised in Switzerland than ever before, according to a study.

Read more: Record number of home office jobs advertised in Switzerlan