Swiss Government Sets Out E-ID Plans
The Federal Council has submitted the draft of the corresponding ordinance for consultation.
The government announced that its aim was to create maximum transparency. It has therefore decided to open the consultation process before the referendum. Interested parties can now submit their comments until October 15.
Voters will decide on the e-ID Act on 28 September. If it fails at the ballot box, the ordinance will also lapse.
+ Swiss test new e-ID and digital wallet
According to the communiqué, the ordinance specifies how and under what conditions an e-ID can be applied for. It also specifies how companies and authorities must proceed if they wish to verify the e-ID of customers or issue their own proof of identity.
The Federal Council also wants to specify several privacy protection measures in the ordinance. These include ensuring that companies or authorities do not request or store any unnecessary data when verifying the authenticity of an e-ID.More More Switzerland to hold referendum on introducing electronic ID
This content was published on May 8, 2025 The Swiss are set to vote on the introduction of e-ID after the Federal Chancellery confirmed enough valid signatures were submitted by opponents of the federal law on electronic identity.Read more: Switzerland to hold referendum on introducing electronic I
