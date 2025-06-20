Swiss Government Plans To Strengthen Medical Supplies

Français fr Le Conseil fédéral veut renforcer l'approvisionnement médical Original Read more: Le Conseil fédéral veut renforcer l'approvisionnement médica

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss government has put forward proposals to ensure a secure supply of medicaments for the population. This content was published on June 20, 2025 - 12:28 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The proposals form a direct counter-proposal to a popular initiative on the subject.

Switzerland is faced with periodic shortages of certain products, often affecting cheap medicines and those whose patents have expired or generics.

These include painkillers, vaccines and antibiotics. Responsibility for the supply of these medicines lies primarily with the players in the healthcare system.

At present, the Confederation has no powers in this area. The direct counter-proposal now gives it the power to intervene in a targeted manner in the event of an imminent shortage, and focuses on four areas: monitoring the state of the market, procurement of medicines, economic incentives for production and international cooperation.

The consultation is open until October 10.

