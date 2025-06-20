Switzerland To Bolster Ailing Armaments Industry



Deutsch de Bundesrat richtet Rüstungspolitik auf verschlechterte Weltlage aus Original Read more: Bundesrat richtet Rüstungspolitik auf verschlechterte Weltlage au Русский ru Правительство Швейцарии корректирует оборонную стратегию Read more: Правительство Швейцарии корректирует оборонную стратеги

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland has adopted a new procurement strategy to save the ailing Swiss defence industry from collapse. This content was published on June 20, 2025 - 15:28 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The strategy aims to procure the majority of armaments domestically and to invest more in domestic research.

+ Swiss neutrality harming defence industry

The state government wrote in a press release on Friday about a“reorientation of defence policy”. The aim is to strengthen domestic industry, expand international defence cooperation and procure new technologies faster, more flexibly and cheaply.

+ Trump shock pushes neutral Switzerland to defence pacts

A corresponding action plan contains 23 measures. For example, in future, 60% of all defence procurement should take place in Switzerland if possible, and a further thirty per cent in Europe.

The Federal Council also plans to strengthen cooperation with Swiss universities, start-ups and SMEs. By 2030, 2% of the armed forces budget is to be allocated to research and development in Switzerland – today, this proportion is less than 1%.

Various departments are now to implement the strategy.

More More Swiss arms industry bemoans shifting conditions

This content was published on Mar 27, 2025 The Swiss armaments industry is unhappy with a planned revision of rules governing the export and re-export of war materiels.

Read more: Swiss arms industry bemoans shifting condition