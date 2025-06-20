Switzerland To Bolster Ailing Armaments Industry
-
Deutsch
de
Bundesrat richtet Rüstungspolitik auf verschlechterte Weltlage aus
Original
Read more: Bundesrat richtet Rüstungspolitik auf verschlechterte Weltlage au
Русский
ru
Правительство Швейцарии корректирует оборонную стратегию
Read more: Правительство Швейцарии корректирует оборонную стратеги
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The strategy aims to procure the majority of armaments domestically and to invest more in domestic research.
+ Swiss neutrality harming defence industry
The state government wrote in a press release on Friday about a“reorientation of defence policy”. The aim is to strengthen domestic industry, expand international defence cooperation and procure new technologies faster, more flexibly and cheaply.
+ Trump shock pushes neutral Switzerland to defence pacts
A corresponding action plan contains 23 measures. For example, in future, 60% of all defence procurement should take place in Switzerland if possible, and a further thirty per cent in Europe.
The Federal Council also plans to strengthen cooperation with Swiss universities, start-ups and SMEs. By 2030, 2% of the armed forces budget is to be allocated to research and development in Switzerland – today, this proportion is less than 1%.
Various departments are now to implement the strategy.More More Swiss arms industry bemoans shifting conditions
This content was published on Mar 27, 2025 The Swiss armaments industry is unhappy with a planned revision of rules governing the export and re-export of war materiels.Read more: Swiss arms industry bemoans shifting condition
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment