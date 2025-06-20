Swiss Ambassador To Iran Leaves Conflict-Hit Country
-
The ambassador arrived in Azerbaijan in the morning with the seven remaining members of the Tehran embassy.
Five members had already left the city with their families on Tuesday following the decision by the head of the department to temporarily close the embassy.
Any equipment that needed to be secured had also been evacuated, said Cassis.
The buildings have been closed and local staff are no longer on site, apart from a caretaker.
