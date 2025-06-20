Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Swiss Ambassador To Iran Leaves Conflict-Hit Country

Swiss Ambassador To Iran Leaves Conflict-Hit Country


2025-06-20 02:06:52
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss ambassador to Iran left Tehran on Thursday night, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has announced. This content was published on June 20, 2025 - 15:42 1 minute Keystone-SDA
  • Français fr L'ambassadrice de Suisse en Iran a quitté Téhéran: ambassade fermée Original Read more: L'ambassadrice de Suisse en Iran a quitté Téhéran: ambassade fermé

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The ambassador arrived in Azerbaijan in the morning with the seven remaining members of the Tehran embassy.

+ Switzerland's intermediary role is shrinking

Five members had already left the city with their families on Tuesday following the decision by the head of the department to temporarily close the embassy.

Any equipment that needed to be secured had also been evacuated, said Cassis.

The buildings have been closed and local staff are no longer on site, apart from a caretaker.

“However, they remain our employees”, Cassis added.

More More Five Swiss diplomats leave Tehran as Israel-Iran war enters sixth day

This content was published on Jun 18, 2025 Five Swiss diplomats left the Iranian capital with their families by land by their own means on Tuesday, a Swiss foreign ministry spokesperson has confirmed.

Read more: Five Swiss diplomats leave Tehran as Israel-Iran war enters sixth da

MENAFN20062025000210011054ID1109701716

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search