Swiss Ambassador To Iran Leaves Conflict-Hit Country

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss ambassador to Iran left Tehran on Thursday night, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has announced. This content was published on June 20, 2025 - 15:42 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The ambassador arrived in Azerbaijan in the morning with the seven remaining members of the Tehran embassy.

Five members had already left the city with their families on Tuesday following the decision by the head of the department to temporarily close the embassy.

Any equipment that needed to be secured had also been evacuated, said Cassis.

The buildings have been closed and local staff are no longer on site, apart from a caretaker.

“However, they remain our employees”, Cassis added.

This content was published on Jun 18, 2025 Five Swiss diplomats left the Iranian capital with their families by land by their own means on Tuesday, a Swiss foreign ministry spokesperson has confirmed.

