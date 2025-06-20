Foreign Investment In Tunisia Grows 21%

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Tunisia rose by 21% in 2024 compared to 2023, according to data released on Thursday (19) by the United Nations trade and development agency UNCTAD . In total, the country received USD 936 million in investments made directly by companies and institutions from other countries.

In its report, UNCTAD highlighted that Tunisia contributed positively to total investments-not just foreign-in its territory. The country announced USD 13 billion in new projects last year, whereas in 2023 that figure was“close to zero,” according to UNCTAD's findings. Among the projects announced in the country, which involve both domestic and foreign resources, there are initiatives in renewable energy, with part of the funds allocated to green hydrogen.

According to UNCTAD, considering all countries, the flow of FDI in 2024 was lower than in 2023. Among the world's top 20 FDI recipients, investment grew in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Luxembourg, Canada, Australia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

In Brazil, the seventh-largest recipient, total FDI dropped from USD 64 billion in 2023 to USD 59 billion last year. Saudi Arabia, the 20th largest FDI recipient, saw foreign investment fall from USD 23 billion in 2023 to USD 16 billion in 2024.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

©Fethi Belaid/AFP

